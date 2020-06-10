Shacknews E4 2020 Day 2 Livestream Schedule

Shacknews E4 2020 Day 1 was a jam-packed day of good gaming news, interviews, and reveals, but we’re far from finished. The Summer of Doing Our Jobs is still in full force and we have an all-new slate of E4 content coming up today.

If you didn’t know, E4 2020: Summer of Doing Our Jobs is the Shacknews answer to the canceled E3. We’re doing what we’d be doing at E3, giving developers a chance to connect with audiences, having plenty of gaming discussion, talking about the latest reveals live, and generally getting together (while apart) to celebrate gaming goodness in its myriad forms. The event will be rocking all week long with fantastic content every day.

You can catch it all live on the Shacknews Twitch channel where you can also join in the conversations we’re having. You can also check it out in the embedded video below.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

Here’s what’s on the official slate for Shacknews E4 2020 Day 2.

The Morning Show - 11AM ET

Member Booths: Remembering our favorite E3 booths - 12PM ET

Member Trailers: Remembering our favorite E3 trailers - 1PM ET

Fallen Angel - 2PM ET

Best of Block - 3PM ET

The Daily Shacknews Dump - 4PM ET

Wild World of Esports Evening Special - 6PM ET

Mike Tyson Interview Replay - 8PM ET

E4 Wreckfest Shackbattle - 9PM ET

Late Night Army - 11PM ET

As always, we want to say a massive thank you to all of our readers and supporters. Most notably our subscribers on both Twitch and Mercury. Your support means so much to us all here at Shacknews and we hope that you’ll continue to share in our adventures going forward. If you’re not sure what Mercury is, then be sure to check out our friendly Mercury info page for more info on how you can directly support the site and the content we make. You can also check out our guide on how to connect Amazon and Twitch for more info on Twitch Prime, which will allow you to subscribe to one channel for free each month on Twitch.

Don’t miss any of the action as we go live all day long with Shacknews E4 2020 Day 2!