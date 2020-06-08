PS5 reveal livestream date possibly leaked by German Twitch ad [UPDATED] It would appear that Sony will be going live with their previously postponed PS5 'Future of Gaming' livestream event on June 11.

UPDATED (June 8, 2020 @ 11:24AM PT) : PlayStation has officially confirmed that it will indeed be rescheduling the PS5 “Future of Gaming” reveal livestream for 1PM PT / 4PM ET on June 11, 2020. Shortly after ads were spotted on German Twitch leaking the new date and time beforehand, PlayStation announced on its official Twitter that the information in the premature Twitch ads was correct for the rescheduled PS5 reveal livestream.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

Stay tuned on June 11 as Sony goes live on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube with the latest information, details, and reveals on the PS5.

Original Story : Many were ready to see what Sony had in store for us with its previously announced PlayStation 5 “Future of Gaming” livestream, but the international outcry that surrounded the wrongful death of George Floyd forced the industry giant to take a step back as communities around the world called for justice. That said, it would appear that Sony is making ready to go on with the reveal this week. A leaked German Twitch ad has allegedly revealed that June 11 will be the livestream’s new date.

Sony’s new date for the PS5 “Future of Gaming” livestream presentation was seen in a German Twitch ad, as reported by viewers such as Daniel “ZhugeEX” Ahmad. It seems as though Sony is aiming to go live with the presentation on June 11, 2020 at 1PM PT / 4PM ET. During this stream, it is expected that we may finally get our first look at the actual PlayStation 5 console for the first time. Hopefully, if the livestream does go on as planned, we may also see some launch titles, an official date, and/or the price point of the system. There is video of the ad that can be seen just below.

This is what the ad looks like. pic.twitter.com/D19AzzT2aK — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 8, 2020

Sony initially planned to go live on June 4 with the PS5 “Future of Gaming” livestream. It was the following week, however, that the death of George Floyd at the hands of police brutality in Minneapolis ignited a wave of protests across the United States and around the world. Sony took the time to step back and, alongside other companies, announce solidarity with the Black Lives Matter cause, in addition to postponing the reveal livestream indefinitely.

At the time of this writing, it remains unconfirmed if Sony will actual go live with the PS5 “Future of Gaming” livestream. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we await further details and information on the event.