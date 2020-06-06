Evening Reading - June 5, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Dave and Buster's was always doomed...



The Shacknews Dump 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/Zx7kleX09x — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 5, 2020

Happy anniversary to Doc Ellis and the LSD no-hitter

SHOUTOUT DOCK ELLIS WHO THREW A NO HITTER ON THIS DATE IN 1970. WHILE TRIPPING ON LSD. YALL CANT EVEN DO YOUR JOB WELL SOBER. pic.twitter.com/bmwOndKxXO — Wu-Tang Financial 🥑 (@Wu_Tang_Finance) June 5, 2020

This story is amazing.

Birbs

Really makes you think.

Fozzie Cent

Fozzie's got bars.

Flaff confirms the weekend

It is Friday. You made it. Please accept a Flaff getting good pets as a reward. Still got a ways to go? Please accept a Flaff getting good pets to keep you strong. pic.twitter.com/qkhsIIO2UV — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) June 6, 2020

And there is nothing GameFly can do about it.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 5, 2020.

Lola is the best dog!

