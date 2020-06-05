Shacknews Dump - June 5, 2020 On this week's Shacknews Dump, we look at Sega's 60th anniversary Game Gear Minis, Paradox Interactive signing deals with gaming unions, and much more.

Can you feel it? It’s the end of the week and we’re radiating with news. It’s time to jump on another ShackStream and let loose another major Shacknews Dump where we talk about all of the hottest news topics in gaming.

On this June 5, 2020 edition of the Shacknews Dumps, we’re chatting about Sega’s 60th Anniversary and the series of Game Gear Mini players that are coming out in celebration. Meanwhile, major gaming developer Paradox Interactive is opening the doors to game development labor unions to sign a new agreement that will look after those working on the software giant’s games. Of course, in the wake of the wrongful death of George Floyd by police brutality, the world has opened up conversations of change and various platforms of the gaming industry have answered with support and donations to the cause.

All of this and more is coming as we go live with the Shacknews Dump on the Shacknews Twitch Channel at 1:15PM PT / 4:15PM ET. You can also catch the video live just below.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

Here’s the full line-up of what’s on the Shacknews Dump payload today.

As always, and especially now more than ever, we like to thank our viewers, visitors, supporters, and subscribers for coming through and doing it for Shacknews everyday. It’s a chaotic time and we’re all in this together. We hope you’ll stick with us in any way you can as we keep the Shacknews banner, livestreams, and projects flying in a chaotic world. If you’re a subscriber to Shacknews on Twitch in this time, thank you so much for your support. As an aside, if you have Amazon Prime, don’t forget that you get a free Twitch subscription each month. If you want to throw it our way, we’d most certainly appreciate it. Don’t know how? Be sure to check our guide on linking Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts.

It’s a dirty job, but we’re here to do it. The Shacknews Dump is coming your way on the ShackStream, so get ready for this hearty livestream to drop in just a few!