Weekend PC Download Deals for June 5: GOG.com Summer Sale continues

The GOG.com Summer Sale continues, so if you've missed any of its major deals and discounts, you still have time to take advantage of them. If anything, there are more games being added to the already-reduced prices of over 3,000 games, with the whole Witcher franchise joining the list. So be sure to jump on those while you still can.

There are a lot of good deals to be found throughout the PC gaming space this weekend. Fanatical has the lowest price to date on Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition; Blizzard has discounts on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the remastered MW2 campaign, and Overwatch; Green Man Gaming is slashing prices on the best from Bethesda and 2K; Humble Bundle has added to its Cities: Skylines bundle and also rotated in a new round of Humble Choice games; Steam is celebrating the best of the Resident Evil franchise; and the Epic Mega Sale continues for one more week!

Pick your best deal and start playing!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Epic Games has kicked off its Epic Game Sale! It's the biggest sale in the store's history! Sign in to your Epic Games account and you can claim a $10 Epic Coupon! This gives you another $10 off of these already-discounted games of $14.99 or more! Plus, use it during this sale and you'll get another $10 Epic Coupon that will expire on November 1! Visit the Epic Games Store for all the details! Restrictions apply.

Fanatical

Pay $4.99 for Styx: Master of Shadows, Book of Demons, F1 2018, V-Rally 4, Atari Vault, 911 Operator, Medieval Kingdom Wars, System Shock Enhanced Edition, Stasis, and Of Orcs and Men. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 for GRID 2019, Expeditions: Vikings, Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-, Party Hard 2 (w/Alien Butt Form DLC), and Duke Nukem Forever (w/The Doctor Who Cloned Me and Hails to the Icons DLCs). These activate on Steam.

Or pay $12.79 for Payday 2 and its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $6.39 for Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition and its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

Use the promo code THEdiscount to receive 15% off of any full-price game. Restrictions apply.

GOG.com

Subscribe to the GOG.com newsletter! You'll receive a free GWENT Card Keg and a free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition!

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, The Messenger, Supraland, GIRD: Ultimate Edition, Barotrauma, Felix the Reaper, Men of War: Assault Squad 2 War Chest Edition, Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, Remnants of Naezith, Overload, The Stillness of the Wind, and The King's Bird. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, stay subbed through the end of June to receive a free bonus game!

Pay $1 or more for Cities: Skylines and the Deep Focus Radio expansion. Pay more than the average $8.06 for the Cities: Skylines Concerts, High-Tech Buildings Content Creator Pack, Snowfall, Natural Disasters;, After Dark, and All That Jazz expansions. Pay $18 or more to also receive the Cities: Skylines Mass Transit, Green Cities, Industries, Campus, Art Deco Content Creator Pack, and European Suburbia Content Creator Pack expansions. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam