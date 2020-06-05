Weekend PC Download Deals for June 5: GOG.com Summer Sale continues

The GOG.com Summer Sale continues, so if you've missed any of its major deals and discounts, you still have time to take advantage of them. If anything, there are more games being added to the already-reduced prices of over 3,000 games, with the whole Witcher franchise joining the list. So be sure to jump on those while you still can.
There are a lot of good deals to be found throughout the PC gaming space this weekend. Fanatical has the lowest price to date on Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition; Blizzard has discounts on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the remastered MW2 campaign, and Overwatch; Green Man Gaming is slashing prices on the best from Bethesda and 2K; Humble Bundle has added to its Cities: Skylines bundle and also rotated in a new round of Humble Choice games; Steam is celebrating the best of the Resident Evil franchise; and the Epic Mega Sale continues for one more week!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch - $14.99 (25% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
Epic Games has kicked off its Epic Game Sale! It's the biggest sale in the store's history! Sign in to your Epic Games account and you can claim a $10 Epic Coupon! This gives you another $10 off of these already-discounted games of $14.99 or more! Plus, use it during this sale and you'll get another $10 Epic Coupon that will expire on November 1! Visit the Epic Games Store for all the details! Restrictions apply.
- Overcooked - FREE until 6/11
- Sludge Life - FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Control - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $38.99 (35% off)
- Tetris Effect - $27.99 (30% off)
- Anno 1800 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.79 (67% off)
- Metro Exodus - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mechwarrior 5 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Cardpocalypse - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Hades [Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $14.99 (40% off)
- John Wick: Hex - $15.99 (20% off)
- Observation - $12.49 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $17.99 (40% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- SUPERHOT - $14.99 (40% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- Wattam - $9.99 (50% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- Everything - $2.99 (80% off)
- SOMA - $2.99 (90% off)
- Donut County - $6.49 (50% off)
- Alan Wake - $1.49 (90% off)
- There are many more games on sale during the biggest sale in Epic Games Store history! Check out everything featured during the Epic Mega Games Sale.
Fanatical
Pay $4.99 for Styx: Master of Shadows, Book of Demons, F1 2018, V-Rally 4, Atari Vault, 911 Operator, Medieval Kingdom Wars, System Shock Enhanced Edition, Stasis, and Of Orcs and Men. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.99 for GRID 2019, Expeditions: Vikings, Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-, Party Hard 2 (w/Alien Butt Form DLC), and Duke Nukem Forever (w/The Doctor Who Cloned Me and Hails to the Icons DLCs). These activate on Steam.
Or pay $12.79 for Payday 2 and its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $6.39 for Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition and its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $16.79 (72% off)
- Fallout 76 - $22.39 (44% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $28.19 (53% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $19.19 (52% off)
- Rage 2 - $16.79 (72% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $18.79 (53% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $14.09 (53% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus [Steam] - $18.79 (53% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War Franchise Collection [Steam] - $32.19 (77% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine [Steam] - $6.89 (77% off)
- Rise of Industry [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Project Highrise [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
GamersGate
Use the promo code THEdiscount to receive 15% off of any full-price game. Restrictions apply.
- DOOM Eternal - $38.99 (35% off)
- Fallout 76 - $23.99 (40% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Darksiders Genesis [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $18.00 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Control: Origins [Steam] - $7.42 (75% off)
- Quantum Break [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
GOG.com
Subscribe to the GOG.com newsletter! You'll receive a free GWENT Card Keg and a free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition!
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition - $1.99 (90% off)
- The Witcher Enhanced Edition - $0.99 (90% off)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Witcher Adventure Game - $0.99 (90% off)
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before June 7)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Metro Franchise Bundle (Metro Exodus w/DLC + Metro Last Light Redux + Metro 2033 Redux) - $38.79 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- Prey Digital Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Warcraft I + II Bundle - $12.69 (15% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Indivisible - $25.99 (35% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $15.29 (66% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- DUSK - $14.99 (25% off)
- XCOM 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus - $11.99 (60% off)
- Between the Stars - $16.69 (33% off)
- Blade Runner - $7.99 (20% off)
- They Are Billions - $23.99 (20% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ashen - $23.99 (40% off)
- Children of Morta - $13.19 (40% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $10.19 (66% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $17.49 (30% off)
- Life is Strange - $3.99 (80% off)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - $3.39 (80% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $14.99 (25% off)
- Telling Lies - $11.99 (40% off)
- Psychonauts - $2.49 (75% off)
- Full Throttle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Broken Age: The Complete Adventure - $7.49 (50% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Slay the Spire - $14.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Invisible Inc - $4.99 (75% off)
- Don't Starve - $3.79 (75% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.99 (70% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $14.99 (50% off)
- Blair Witch - $16.49 (45% off)
- River City Girls - $20.99 (30% off)
- Gris - $8.49 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $9.99 (33% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Broforce - $3.74 (75% off)
- Oxenfree - $2.49 (75% off)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - $3.74 (75% off)
- Shadow Warrior 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pyre - $6.99 (65% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- Bastion - $2.99 (80% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King - $14.99 (50% off)
- Jade Empire: Special Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse - $9.99 (50% off)
- Vampyr - $14.99 (70% off)
- Abzu - $9.99 (50% off)
- Inside - $6.79 (66% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL: Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Tropico 6 - $32.49 (35% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI: The Complete Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- GreedFall - $29.99 (40% off)
- Surviving Mars - $10.19 (66% off)
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $8.99 (70% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Mafia III - $9.99 (75% off)
- Grim Dawn - $4.99 (80% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $27.99 (30% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $32.79 (33% off)
- Torchlight II - $4.99 (75% off)
- Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- Moonlighter - $6.79 (66% off)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition - $8.15 (70% off)
- The Wolf Among Us - $7.49 (50% off)
- Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- SPORE Collection - $7.49 (75% off)
- Supreme Commander 2 - $3.24 (75% off)
- Supreme Commander Gold Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Northgard - $14.99 (50% off)
- Aven Colony - $8.29 (75% off)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion GOTY Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $4.49 (70% off)
- Dragon Age: Origins Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - $2.99 (85% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War - $0.97 (86% off)
- System Shock 2 - $3.49 (65% off)
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Darkest Dungeons - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Banner Saga 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Papers, Please - $4.99 (50% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mark of the Ninja - $3.74 (75% off)
- Darksiders Blades & Whip Franchise Pack - $29.99 (70% off)
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Pathologic 2 - $17.49 (50% off)
- The King of Fighters XIV Galaxy Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mirror's Edge - $4.99 (75% off)
- Crysis - $4.99 (75% off)
- Singularity - $7.49 (75% off)
- Star Control: Origins - $9.89 (67% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $5.24 (85% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $3.39 (66% off)
- Gun - $4.99 (75% off)
- Project Hospital - $14.99 (40% off)
- SimCity 3000 Unlimited - $2.49 (75% off)
- SimCity 2000 Special Edition - $1.49 (75% off)
- Doom 3: BFG Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Quake 4 - $4.49 (70% off)
- Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- This is only a small sample of what's available during the GOG.com Summer Sale. There are over 3,000 games on sale! Check out everything available during the GOG.com Summer Sale.
Green Man Gaming
- Bethesda Publisher Sale
- DOOM Eternal - $38.99 (35% off)
- Fallout 76 - $23.97 (40% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $8.00 (60% off)
- Rage 2 - $18.00 (70% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Bethesda Publisher Sale.
- 2K Publisher Sale
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $41.97 (65% off)
- NBA 2K20 [Steam] - $17.42 (71% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.56 (82% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $8.80 (78% off)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour [Steam] - $13.20 (74% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming 2K Games Publisher Sale.
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Co-Op Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $17.84 (41% off)
- Moving Out [Steam] - $19.79 (21% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $9.89 (34% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Co-Op Sale.
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $34.31 (43% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $17.60 (56% off)
- Hearts of Iron IV [Steam] - $9.00 (77% off)
- Magicka 2 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $5.62 (78% off)
- Magicka [Steam] - $0.99 (90% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, The Messenger, Supraland, GIRD: Ultimate Edition, Barotrauma, Felix the Reaper, Men of War: Assault Squad 2 War Chest Edition, Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, Remnants of Naezith, Overload, The Stillness of the Wind, and The King's Bird. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, stay subbed through the end of June to receive a free bonus game!
Pay $1 or more for Cities: Skylines and the Deep Focus Radio expansion. Pay more than the average $8.06 for the Cities: Skylines Concerts, High-Tech Buildings Content Creator Pack, Snowfall, Natural Disasters;, After Dark, and All That Jazz expansions. Pay $18 or more to also receive the Cities: Skylines Mass Transit, Green Cities, Industries, Campus, Art Deco Content Creator Pack, and European Suburbia Content Creator Pack expansions. These activate on Steam.
- Build Your Own 2K Bundle and pick from select 2K Games titles that are already on sale. Save 80% when you buy 3, 83% when you buy 4, or 85% when you buy 5 games. Select between Sid Meier's Civilization IV Complete Edition, Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth, Duke Nukem Forever, BioShock, BioShock 2, BioShock Infinite, BioShock: The Collection, Carnival Games VR: Alley Adventure, Carnival Games VR, Spec Ops: The Line, The Bureau: XCOM Declassified, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, XCOM: Enemy Within, The Darkness II, Borderlands 2, Borderlands 2 GOTY Edition, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, Borderlands 2 Season Pass, NBA 2K20, and WWE 2K20.
- Build Your Own 505 Bundle and pick from select 505 Games titles that are already on sale. Save 80% when you buy 3, 83% when you buy 4, or 85% when you buy 5 games. Select between ADR1FT, Assetto Corsa, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Ember, How to Survive, How to Survive 2, Joe Dever's Lone Wolf HD Remastered, Last Day of June, Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death, Memories of Mars, Objects in Space, Portal Knights, Pro Rugby Manager 2015, Quarantine, Superfight, Takedown: Red Sabre, The Guest, Underworld Ascendant, Virginia, and Gems of War: Demon Hunter Bundle.
- 2K Sale
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- XCOM Chimera Squad [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $47.68 (60% off)
- NBA 2K20 Legend Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's 2K Sale. (A portion of the proceeds will go towards Covenant House.)
- 505 Games Sale
- Control [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Abzu [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's 505 Games Sale.
- Cities: Skylines DLC Sale
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
Origin
- Infinite Gaming Sale
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- A Way Out - $14.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst - $9.99 (50% off)
- Unravel Two - $9.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 1 Revolution - $19.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 4 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $6.65 (67% off)
- Unravel Two - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $1.99 (90% off)
- More from the Origin Infinite Gaming Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $12.00 (80% off)
Steam
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $29.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until June 8 at 10AM PT)
- EA Publisher Sale
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $19.99 (60% off)
- Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crysis 3 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Unravel Two - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam EA Publisher Sale.
- Resident Evil Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil 3 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - $9.89 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Resident Evil Franchise Sale
- Chucklefish Publisher Sale With Friends
- Starbound - $7.49 (50% off)
- Wargroove - $9.99 (50% off)
- Pathway - $7.99 (50% off)
- Timespinner - $11.99 (40% off)
- Celeste - $9.99 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $10.04 (33% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- TowerFall Ascension - $3.74 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Chucklefish and Friends Publisher Sale
- PlayWay Publisher Sale
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 - $8.59 (57% off)
- House Flipper - $14.99 (25% off)
- Cooking Simulator - $12.99 (35% off)
- Thief Simulator - $10.99 (45% off)
- Tank Mechanic Simulator - $15.99 (20% off)
- More from the Steam PlayWay Publisher Sale
- Wired Productions Publisher Sale
- Deliver Us The Moon - $17.49 (30% off)
- Close to the Sun - $14.99 (25% off)
- GRIP: Combat Racing - $7.49 (75% off)
- AVICII Invector - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Town of Light - $2.84 (85% off)
- More from the Steam Get Wired Sale.
- Murder by Numbers - $10.49 (30% off)
- Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 [Steam Early Access] - $11.24 (25% off)
- PC Building Simulator - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hearts of Iron IV - $9.99 (75% off)
- Indivisible - $23.99 (40% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $23.99 (40% off)
- Pavlov VR [Steam Early Access] - $9.99 (60% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- SUPERHOT - $9.99 (60% off)
- Axiom Verge - $11.99 (40% off)
- Runbow - $2.99 (80% off)
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - $7.49 (50% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for June 5: GOG.com Summer Sale continues