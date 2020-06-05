New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for June 5: Pre-E3 (?) Sales

Okay, so maybe there's no E3 this year. But the big E3 sales are coming anyway on both PlayStation and Xbox!
Ozzie Mejia
1

So here's what normally happens around this time of year. Everybody starts to prepare for E3, so the console makers get ready to launch these huge mega sales that go all the way through the weekend after the big convention. Well, what happens when there is no E3? The console makers move forward anyway!

PlayStation and Xbox are kicking off their giant June sales that usually fall around E3 time. PlayStation's Days of Play promotion is underway and will continue for the next few weeks, with more games expected to be added next week. And Xbox has launched its Deals Unlocked sale, which offers a rare opportunity to pick up a number of first-party Microsoft games for cheap. That includes both Halo 5 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection, as well as Rare Replay, Sea of Thieves, and Gears 5. Even the newer Bleeding Edge is on sale!

One thing PlayStation and Xbox have in common this week is that this is one of the first chances to grab Resident Evil 3 on sale. So if you haven't had a chance to try and hide from Nemesis, this is your opportunity.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

