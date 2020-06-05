Weekend Console Download Deals for June 5: Pre-E3 (?) Sales

So here's what normally happens around this time of year. Everybody starts to prepare for E3, so the console makers get ready to launch these huge mega sales that go all the way through the weekend after the big convention. Well, what happens when there is no E3? The console makers move forward anyway!

PlayStation and Xbox are kicking off their giant June sales that usually fall around E3 time. PlayStation's Days of Play promotion is underway and will continue for the next few weeks, with more games expected to be added next week. And Xbox has launched its Deals Unlocked sale, which offers a rare opportunity to pick up a number of first-party Microsoft games for cheap. That includes both Halo 5 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection, as well as Rare Replay, Sea of Thieves, and Gears 5. Even the newer Bleeding Edge is on sale!

One thing PlayStation and Xbox have in common this week is that this is one of the first chances to grab Resident Evil 3 on sale. So if you haven't had a chance to try and hide from Nemesis, this is your opportunity.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch