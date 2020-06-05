Weekend Console Download Deals for June 5: Pre-E3 (?) Sales

So here's what normally happens around this time of year. Everybody starts to prepare for E3, so the console makers get ready to launch these huge mega sales that go all the way through the weekend after the big convention. Well, what happens when there is no E3? The console makers move forward anyway!
PlayStation and Xbox are kicking off their giant June sales that usually fall around E3 time. PlayStation's Days of Play promotion is underway and will continue for the next few weeks, with more games expected to be added next week. And Xbox has launched its Deals Unlocked sale, which offers a rare opportunity to pick up a number of first-party Microsoft games for cheap. That includes both Halo 5 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection, as well as Rare Replay, Sea of Thieves, and Gears 5. Even the newer Bleeding Edge is on sale!
One thing PlayStation and Xbox have in common this week is that this is one of the first chances to grab Resident Evil 3 on sale. So if you haven't had a chance to try and hide from Nemesis, this is your opportunity.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse - FREE!
- Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor Martyr - FREE!
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Disco Dodgeball REMIX - $4.49 (70% off)
- Stellaris: Console Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Deals Unlocked Sale
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- Gears 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bleeding Edge - $14.99 (50% off)
- Halo 5: Guardians - $13.99 (30% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $31.99 (20% off)
- Rare Replay - $14.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $38.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $29.99 (50% off)
- Control - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - $20.99 (40% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $35.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Crackdown 3 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rage 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $19.79 (67% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $17.99 (60% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - $11.99 (70% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $10.49 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Super Lucky's Tale - $4.99 (75% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Hitman 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Monster Hunter World - $14.99 (50% off)
- Prey - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $8.99 (67% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (33% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- RAD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $35.99 (40% off)
- Indivisible - $19.99 (50% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $23.99 (40% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $23.99 (20% off)
- Pathologic 2 - $19.24 (45% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story - $13.99 (30% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- E3 might be canceled, but Xbox is having a big E3 sale anyway! Check out everything featured in the Xbox One Deals Unlocked Sale.
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.99 (80% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer's Edition - $31.49 (65% off)
- Days of Play 2020 Sale
- MLB The Show 20 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dreams - $29.99 (25% off)
- Days Gone - $14.79 (63% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- God of War - $14.99 (25% off)
- Concrete Genie - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Last of Us Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $9.99 (50% off)
- MediEvil - $11.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $44.99 (25% off)
- Death Stranding - $23.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $26.99 (55% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Control Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition - $33.49 (33% off)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $29.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 - $10.19 (83% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $23.99 (40% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $35.99 (40% off)
- Tropico 6 - $35.99 (40% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Hitman 2 - $11.99 (80% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - $11.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off)
- Metro Exodus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.59 (51% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $11.99 (80% off)
- World War Z - $14.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Days of Play 2020 Sale.
- Double Discounts Sale (PLAYSTATION PLUS MEMBERS SAVE DOUBLE WHAT IS SHOWN HERE!)
- Persona 5 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Ultimate Edition - $59.49 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky - $37.49 (50% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $29.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $27.99 (30% off)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - $19.79 (34% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $24.79 (38% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $14.99 (25% off)
- Outward - $29.99 (25% off)
- LEGO Marvel Collection - $37.19 (38% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami - $14.99 (25% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - $15.99 (20% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Double Discounts Sale.
- Games Under $20 Sale
- Trover Saves the Universe - $17.99 (40% off)
- Friday the 13th: The Game - $4.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Prey - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Crew 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - $9.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $7.49 (70% off)
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack - $11.99 (70% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.49 (70% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $4.49 (70% off)
- Riverbond - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Call of Duty: WWII - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Star Wars Battlefront II - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Resident Evil Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.89 (60% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.89 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Chase Turbo - $5.99 (70% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Trover Saves The Universe - $20.99 (30% off)
- Let's Sing 2020 - $31.49 (25% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $11.99 (40% off)
- Moonlighter - $9.99 (60% off)
- American Fugitive - $7.99 (60% off)
- Axiom Verge - $11.99 (40% off)
- Chroma Squad - $9.99 (33% off)
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY - $7.49 (75% off)
- Double Cross - $4.99 (75% off)
- Runbow - $2.99 (80% off)
- Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle - $11.24 (50% off)
- The Swindle - $3.74 (75% off)
- Joggernauts - $3.74 (75% off)
- Runner3 - $1.39 (90% off)
- Super Beat Sports - $10.49 (30% off)
- Serial Cleaner - $1.49 (90% off)
- The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition - $4.49 (70% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for June 5: Pre-E3 (?) Sales