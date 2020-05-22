Evening Reading - May 22, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Otters holding hands while they sleep
They call it rafting, and it is so adorable.
We know what happened next...
May 21, 2020
Kirby survived.
I am not this bored... yet
It’s officially *that* day of lockdown pic.twitter.com/2wm7Q2rtXN— Chris Hanney (@HanneyChris) May 22, 2020
My brother and I used to play Wii Fit together and call it the Fat Olympics.
Nintendo Minute takes a look at Clubhouse Games
Kit and Krysta are great!
Insufferable White People
I’m so glad I’ve not been outside to get myself into one of these situations. pic.twitter.com/ewYcpoBH2e— wipeyanose (@AnthonyJBS93) May 20, 2020
These people wouldn't know discrimination if it bit them on their fat entitled asses. Wear a mask, you dumbshits.
Some white people legitimately think Karen is the same as the n-word. pic.twitter.com/KD5c57R269— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 22, 2020
Biden cuts off Charlamagne Tha God to shove foot in mouth
So this happened... “If you got a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump then you ain’t Black.”— Maliek Blade (@MaliekBlade) May 22, 2020
-@JoeBiden to @cthagod pic.twitter.com/IdnyxSAY5k
“If you got a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump then you ain’t Black,” said the presumptive Democratic candidate for president. He already apologized, because that was a super stupid thing to say.
Biden apologizes: "I should not have been so cavalier. I've never, never, ever taken the African American community for granted."— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 22, 2020
"No one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background."https://t.co/ZaiVVStnnC
I wonder what Corn Pop thinks...
Kendrick Lamar and Rick Rubin talk music
I can listen to Rick Rubin talk about music all day long.
Cryptic tweet teases something
Soon. pic.twitter.com/OWkjCk3NBi— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 22, 2020
This certainly seems like a thing.
What are you up to weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
