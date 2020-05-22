New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 22, 2020

It's the weekend, Shacknews. We just confirmed it, and there is nothing GameFly can do to stop us.
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Otters holding hands while they sleep

They call it rafting, and it is so adorable.

We know what happened next...

Kirby survived.

I am not this bored... yet

My brother and I used to play Wii Fit together and call it the Fat Olympics.

Nintendo Minute takes a look at Clubhouse Games

Kit and Krysta are great!

Insufferable White People

These people wouldn't know discrimination if it bit them on their fat entitled asses. Wear a mask, you dumbshits.

Biden cuts off Charlamagne Tha God to shove foot in mouth

“If you got a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump then you ain’t Black,” said the presumptive Democratic candidate for president. He already apologized, because that was a super stupid thing to say.

I wonder what Corn Pop thinks...

Wanna keep talking about politics? Head to our daily Trump Dump Shacknews Chatty Megathread if you are into that sort of thing.

Kendrick Lamar and Rick Rubin talk music

I can listen to Rick Rubin talk about music all day long.

Cryptic tweet teases something

This certainly seems like a thing.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 22, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo off Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

