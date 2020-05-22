Evening Reading - May 22, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Otters holding hands while they sleep

They call it rafting, and it is so adorable.

We know what happened next...

pic.twitter.com/jRhdVxTfNe — Images That Precede Unfortunate Smash Events (@PrecedeSmash) May 21, 2020

Kirby survived.

I am not this bored... yet

It’s officially *that* day of lockdown pic.twitter.com/2wm7Q2rtXN — Chris Hanney (@HanneyChris) May 22, 2020

My brother and I used to play Wii Fit together and call it the Fat Olympics.

Nintendo Minute takes a look at Clubhouse Games

Kit and Krysta are great!

Insufferable White People

I’m so glad I’ve not been outside to get myself into one of these situations. pic.twitter.com/ewYcpoBH2e — wipeyanose (@AnthonyJBS93) May 20, 2020

These people wouldn't know discrimination if it bit them on their fat entitled asses. Wear a mask, you dumbshits.

Some white people legitimately think Karen is the same as the n-word. pic.twitter.com/KD5c57R269 — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 22, 2020

Biden cuts off Charlamagne Tha God to shove foot in mouth

So this happened... “If you got a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump then you ain’t Black.”

-@JoeBiden to @cthagod pic.twitter.com/IdnyxSAY5k — Maliek Blade (@MaliekBlade) May 22, 2020

“If you got a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump then you ain’t Black,” said the presumptive Democratic candidate for president. He already apologized, because that was a super stupid thing to say.

Biden apologizes: "I should not have been so cavalier. I've never, never, ever taken the African American community for granted."



"No one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background."https://t.co/ZaiVVStnnC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 22, 2020

I wonder what Corn Pop thinks...

Wanna keep talking about politics? Head to our daily Trump Dump Shacknews Chatty Megathread if you are into that sort of thing.

Kendrick Lamar and Rick Rubin talk music

I can listen to Rick Rubin talk about music all day long.

Cryptic tweet teases something

This certainly seems like a thing.

Lola is the best dog.

