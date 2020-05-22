Weekend PC Download Deals for May 22: DayZ free Steam weekend

Twitter users might have seen a certain meme in the last week implying that we have reached our Independence Day. That's just silly. The apocalypse is still going on strong, friends! So might as well live it out in video game form, too, and do your best to ride it out with long-running survival adventure, DayZ. Bohemia Interactive's harsh open-world environment is getting a rare sale, but on top of that, it's getting an even rarer free weekend. So trade in the real-world apocalypse for an entirely different one this weekend on Steam!
Elsewhere, two huge sales continue on. The Epic Mega Sale continues with all of its offerings from last week. The difference is that Grand Theft Auto V is no longer free, but still out there for 15 dollars. The free game for the week is now Sid Meier's Civilization VI, though that's just the base game. If you want the Platinum Edition, that'll cost some more coin, but it is on sale in certain places. Among them is the Humble Store, which is in the Encore phase of its Spring Sale!
Lastly, there are two major birthdays to celebrate! Pac-Man is celebrating his 40th birthday and you can celebrate right now with a special Pac-Man Steam Sale. Meanwhile, The Witcher III is five years old and GOG.com is celebrating with an offer that can land you the first Witcher game absolutely free!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
Epic Games has kicked off its Epic Game Sale! It's the biggest sale in the store's history! Sign in to your Epic Games account and you can claim a $10 Epic Coupon! This gives you another $10 off of these already-discounted games of $14.99 or more! Plus, use it during this sale and you'll get another $10 Epic Coupon that will expire on November 1! Visit the Epic Games Store for all the details! Restrictions apply.
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - FREE until 5/28
- Control - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $38.99 (35% off)
- Tetris Effect - $27.99 (30% off)
- Anno 1800 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.79 (67% off)
- Metro Exodus - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mechwarrior 5 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- Cardpocalypse - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Hades [Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $14.99 (40% off)
- John Wick: Hex - $15.99 (20% off)
- Observation - $12.49 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $17.99 (40% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- SUPERHOT - $14.99 (40% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- Wattam - $9.99 (50% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- Everything - $2.99 (80% off)
- SOMA - $2.99 (90% off)
- Donut County - $6.49 (50% off)
- Alan Wake - $1.49 (90% off)
- There are many more games on sale during the biggest sale in Epic Games Store history! Check out everything featured during the Epic Mega Games Sale.
Fanatical
Select 3 games for $9.99 and Build Your Own Bundle! Select between Mist Survival, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Life is Feudal: Forest Village, Stars End, Flashing Lights: Police Fire EMS, Craft The World, Felix the Reaper, Sniper 3: Ghost Warrior, The Surge, Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition, Silence, Tropico 5, Niffelheim, Sudden Strike 4, The Great Perhaps, and Jalopy. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
- Gal*Gun 2 [Steam] - $13.49 (60% off)
- Control [Epic] - $35.99 (40% off)
- XCOM Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.19 (54% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.07 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $19.19 (52% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K20 [Steam] - $18.59 (69% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $40.53 (66% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $55.99 (44% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $26.99 (73% off)
- Skater XL [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $11.39 (80% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Chivalry Complete Pack [Steam] - $6.99 (80% off)
- Star Control: Origins [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Offworld Trading Company [Steam] - $14.99 (54% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Double Cross [Steam] - $3.99 (80% off)
- Monopoly Plus [UPlay] - $5.54 (63% off)
GamersGate
- Control [Epic] - $33.92 (43% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $43.19 (28% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $22.61 (43% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $16.83 (72% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $24.35 (39% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 [UPlay] - $15.30 (74% off)
- Mega Man 11 [Steam] - $13.50 (55% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $13.32 (67% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $12.00 (80% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- Dead Rising 4 [Steam] - $13.50 (55% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition [Steam] - $9.00 (70% off)
GOG.com
Subscribe to the GOG.com newsletter! You'll receive a free GWENT Card Keg and a free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition!
- The Witcher 5th Anniversary Sale
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the GOG.com Witcher Birthday Sale.
- Mafia III - $9.99 (75% off)
- Grim Dawn - $4.99 (80% off)
- SPORE Collection - $7.49 (75% off)
- Northgard - $14.99 (50% off)
- Observation - $12.49 (50% off)
- Aven Colony - $8.24 (75% off)
- Banished - $6.79 (66% off)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - $9.99 (50% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War - $0.97 (86% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $42.49 (15% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- Hitman 2 [Steam] - $15.30 (74% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $23.39 (42% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $15.30 (74% off)
- Mad Max [Steam] - $3.40 (83% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $17.84 (41% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season [Steam] - $10.00 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $13.60 (66% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens [Steam] - $4.25 (79% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles [Steam] - $10.20 (74% off)
- Warhammer 40K Mechanicus [Steam] - $13.20 (56% off)
- Project CARS 2 [Steam] - $8.83 (85% off)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- AVICII Invector [Steam] - $14.07 (30% off)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $17.00 (66% off)
- Star Control: Origins [Steam] - $8.41 (72% off)
- It's Green Man Gaming's 10th birthday! Celebrate all month long and check out what's available during the Green Man Gaming Tenth Birthday Sale!
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Jurassic World Evolution (w/Deluxe Dinosaur Pack), XCOM 2 (w/Resistance Warrior and Reinforcement DLC packs), Rise of Industry, Niche: A Genetics Survival Game, Warhammer 40K: Gladius Relics of War, The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse, WARSAW, Heave Ho, MO: Astray, NEOVERSE, Chess Ultra, and Horace. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, FOR A LIMITED TIME, new subscribers can join Humble Choice Premium for 40% off!
Pay $1 or more for Pac-Man 256, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and Get Even. Pay more than the average $10.65 for .hack//G.U. Last Recode, Katamari Damacy REROLL, and RAD. Pay $15 or more to also receive Tekken 7 and Tales of Berseria. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Hotline Miami, Beat Cop, Dustforce DX, the Hamble Wallpaper Pack, and Hamble Coloring Pages. Pay more than the average $5.94 for Moonlighter (w/25% off coupon for Moonlighter: Between Dimensions), Gato Roboto, and Downwell. Pay $15 or more to also receive Hypnospace Outlaw and Starbound. These activate on Steam.
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Rage 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare [Blizzard] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.99 (57% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dark Souls III [Steam] - $10.19 (83% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $47.98 (20% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $47.68 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Yakuza 0 [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Two Point Hospital [Steam] - $11.89 (66% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Mega Man 11 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Mania [Steam] - $6.79 (66% off)
- Cuphead [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $14.79 (63% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Collection [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Humble Store's Spring Sale Encore is underway! Find your sale item by publisher:
Origin
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Apex Legends: Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack - $25.34 (35% off)
- Anthem - $8.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $15.99 (60% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $29.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $17.99 (70% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 - $17.99 (70% off)
- A Way Out - $11.99 (70% off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda - $5.99 (75% off)
- Unravel Two - $9.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield 1 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
Use the promo code PLAY20 to save 20% off of select titles. Restrictions apply.
Steam
- DayZ - $26.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/25 at 10AM PT)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $47.99 (20% off)
- Planet Zoo - $33.74 (25% off)
- Planet Coaster - $11.24 (75% off)
- Between the Stars - $16.74 (33% off)
- Pac-Man 40th Anniversary Sale
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 - $3.24 (75% off)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+ - $2.50 (75% off)
- Pac-Man 256 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Pac-Man Museum - $4.99 (75% off)
- Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man - $1.99 (50% off)
- Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man - $1.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $15.29 (66% off)
- DJMAX RESPECT V - $37.49 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/25 at 10AM PT)
- Curve Publisher Sale
- Embr - $15.99 (20% off)
- Autonauts - $9.99 (50% off)
- Human Fall Flat - $5.99 (60% off)
- Table Manners - $10.79 (40% off)
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels - $11.99 (60% off)
- American Fugitive - $7.99 (60% off)
- Serial Cleaner - $2.99 (80% off)
- The Flame in the Flood - $2.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam World of Curve Sale.
- NBA 2K20 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $21.99 (45% off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider - $8.99 (70% off)
- Observation - $12.49 (50% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $7.49 (75% off)
- For Honor - $9.89 (67% off)
- Uno - $2.99 (70% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for May 22: DayZ free Steam weekend