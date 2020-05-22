Weekend Console Download Deals for May 22: Free Final Fantasy 14 Online for PS4

Even as lockdowns are starting to get lifted across the country, people are understandably going to hesitate to head back out into civilization. So that means video games are more essential as a distraction than ever. And nothing is more distracting than an MMORPG. Fortunately, there's a really good one out there for PlayStation 4 owners.
PS4 users, did you just finish up Final Fantasy VII Remake? Would you like something to keep scratching that Final Fantasy itch? Then why not check out Final Fantasy XIV Online? Yes, this is the MMORPG that was once so bad that Square Enix blew the whole thing up, but also the MMORPG that became one of the best on the market after it was rebooted! That's an amazing comeback story, isn't it? Now see what the fuss is about for yourself, because the Starter Edition for FF14 is free right now, down from its typical $19.99 price point! It also includes a free 30-day trial, which should be enough to get an idea of how good it is.
Elsewhere, Xbox One owners are getting some fantastic deals on recent games like Control, The Division 2, and Life is Strange 2, along with sales on prominent indies like Celeste and Kentucky Route Zero. And Nintendo has gotta go fast with this weekend's Sonic the Hedgehog sale!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- V-Rally 4 - FREE!
- Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor Martyr - FREE!
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Anthem - $8.99 (85% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $38.99 (35% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- ID@Xbox Game Fest Sale
- Celeste - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $14.99 (50% off)
- Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition - $18.74 (25% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Afterparty - $9.99 (50% off)
- Lost Ember - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tacoma - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Gardens Between - $6.99 (65% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox One ID@Xbox Game Fest Sale.
- Super Saver Sale
- Control - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- A Way Out - $7.49 (75% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mutant Football League - $7.49 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $7.49 (85% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.49 (75% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Terraria - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox One Super Saver Sale.
- Focus Publisher Sale
- SnowRunner - $42.49 (15% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $12.49 (75% off)
- World War Z - $8.99 (70% off)
- GreedFall - $16.49 (67% off)
- Vampyr - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox One Focus Publisher Sale
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 5/26)
- Nioh 2 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Extended Play Sale
- Fallout 76 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II Special Edition - $35.99 (55% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $24.99 (75% off)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $32.99 (67% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $17.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Extended Play Sale.
- Games Under $15 Sale
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- A Way Out - $8.99 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- Anthem - $11.99 (80% off)
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $11.99 (60% off)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation Bundle - $11.99 (60% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $9.99 (60% off)
- Steep - $9.89 (67% off)
- Salt and Sanctuary - $13.49 (25% off)
- Undertale - $10.49 (30% off)
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - $4.94 (67% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Cities: Skylines PlayStation 4 Edition - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Farming Simulator 19 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- What The Golf? - $14.99 (25% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $17.99 (40% off)
- Sonic the Hedgehog Sale
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- SEGA ACES Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - $5.99 (25% off)
- SEGA ACES Sonic the Hedgehog - $5.99 (25% off)
- Family Time Sale
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $9.99 (50% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $9.99 (50% off)
- Pac-Man 40th Birthday Sale
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus - $5.99 (70% off)
- Namco Museum - $8.99 (67% off)
- AniMay Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- God Eater 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $39.59 (33% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $29.99 (40% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst - $9.99 (50% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja Storm - $9.99 (50% off)
- ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- ONE PIECE Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission Launch Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale
- Gone Home - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gorogoa - $7.49 (50% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $9.99 (50% off)
- Donut County - $6.49 (50% off)
- Telling Lies - $15.99 (20% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $9.74 (25% off)
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition - $18.74 (25% off)
- Florence - $4.49 (25% off)
- Ashen - $23.99 (40% off)
- Cannibal Cuisine - $9.74 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $19.49 (33% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Uno for Nintendo Switch - $4.99 (50% off)
- Children of Morta - $14.73 (33% off)
- Trine Ultimate Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $20.09 (33% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Escapists 2 - $6.79 (67% off)
- The Escapists: Complete Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- Mutant Football League: Dynasty Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $13.20 (65% off)
- Mother Russia Bleeds - $0.99 (93% off)
- Night Trap 25th Anniversary Edition - $1.49 (90% off)
