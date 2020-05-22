New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Weekend Console Download Deals for May 22: Free Final Fantasy 14 Online for PS4

Ever felt the need to try out Square Enix's MMORPG comeback for the ages? Now you can, because the Starter Edition for Final Fantasy 14 Online is absolutely free for one week only.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Even as lockdowns are starting to get lifted across the country, people are understandably going to hesitate to head back out into civilization. So that means video games are more essential as a distraction than ever. And nothing is more distracting than an MMORPG. Fortunately, there's a really good one out there for PlayStation 4 owners.

PS4 users, did you just finish up Final Fantasy VII Remake? Would you like something to keep scratching that Final Fantasy itch? Then why not check out Final Fantasy XIV Online? Yes, this is the MMORPG that was once so bad that Square Enix blew the whole thing up, but also the MMORPG that became one of the best on the market after it was rebooted! That's an amazing comeback story, isn't it? Now see what the fuss is about for yourself, because the Starter Edition for FF14 is free right now, down from its typical $19.99 price point! It also includes a free 30-day trial, which should be enough to get an idea of how good it is.

Elsewhere, Xbox One owners are getting some fantastic deals on recent games like Control, The Division 2, and Life is Strange 2, along with sales on prominent indies like Celeste and Kentucky Route Zero. And Nintendo has gotta go fast with this weekend's Sonic the Hedgehog sale!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola