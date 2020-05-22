Shackcast Episode 070 - Flipping Turnips During A Pandemic The gang is back with an episode that should have been uploaded weeks ago!

The gang is back for our 70th episode of the Shackcast. On this episode of the official Shacknews podcast of Shacknews, the gang talks about flipping turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and a bunch of other fun stuff. Check it out!

