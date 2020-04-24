Evening Reading - April 24, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Watch the VOD of today's Shacknews Dump on www.twitch.tv

And now some random stuff from the Internet...

Huge Nintendo DS with GabeN

This meme is solid.

Nordic American Tanker CEO on demand for oil storage

"We are making a lot of money at this time. Improving our balance sheet tremendously. I have never seen such a strong market, Jim, and I've been around for a little while," said Nordic American Tanker (NAT) CEO Herbjorn Hansson on CNBC's Mad Money with Jim Cramer.

Nordic American Tanker's stock is up in a very volatile year for stocks.

"We don't speculate in oil, we speculate in carrying oil," continued Hansson. "China is the winner of this game. China, Korea, Malaysia, Japan, and I hate to say that America is the loser. We like America to be the policeman of the world, and that was your role in the past, and I have the greatest admiration for America, but now you have withdrawn a little bit, because it is so expensive for you to be the policeman of the world and China is taking your role."

California Highway Patrol reports 87% increase in citations for speeding over 100 mph

I have noticed people driving faster in general even in Ohio. In the last month, CHP has reported 2,493 citations in the entire state compared to 1,335 last year in the same time period. "It is alarming to see the number of citations officers are writing for excessive speeds on California roadways," said California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley in the news release.

Stifel Head of Consumer and Retail Investment Banking warns of upcoming retail bankruptcies

The money printer can't fix everything, and some companies are going to close. It seems like June will be the first wave we will see. Neiman Marcus is reportedly going to file this weekend.

Wreckfest Top 10 Try Hards Part 2

Check out these highlights from the Wreckfest Shackbattle last night. Thanks for putting it together, TroZ!

TRIHARD STILL #1 GLOBAL EMOTE!



Can't celebrate legacy if the meta is still being written 😎👌 pic.twitter.com/MCqWCTjmZH — trihex (@trihex) April 24, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 24, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.