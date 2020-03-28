Evening Reading - March 27, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Reflog does it again

Nice weather has brought people out at the March to End COVID-19 in Cleveland today. #EndCOVID pic.twitter.com/Qf07BMnTJJ — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 26, 2020

This man is an S-Tier troll.

Not with that attitude there wasn’t. https://t.co/rhuUu4BqaG — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 28, 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a great game

Pretty funny.

Choose your fighter!

Good one, Aaron.

my friends threw me the cutest birthday party ever 😍😭 pic.twitter.com/yQ7e5pV1T9 — Neelam Kumar (@neelam_kumarr) March 28, 2020

That is super sweet.

My life right now pic.twitter.com/9gvX31yeiz — Victor Riddel (@VrDizzy) March 22, 2020

Half-Life: Alyx confimed great.

Isabelle and Doomguy are BFFs

In case you were wondering.

Tilt Brush is out now on PSVR

One of the best VR experiences is on the biggest ecosystem in virtual reality. This is a must-have app if you have an HMD.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Passionate Smash conversation breaks out



The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 42 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/lCfbjjfQBc — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 23, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 27, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.

Important Internet Video Content pic.twitter.com/rV4ffaddIf — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 28, 2020

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.