Evening Reading. March 27, 2020.
Reflog does it again
Nice weather has brought people out at the March to End COVID-19 in Cleveland today. #EndCOVID pic.twitter.com/Qf07BMnTJJ— McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 26, 2020
This man is an S-Tier troll.
Not with that attitude there wasn’t. https://t.co/rhuUu4BqaG— McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 28, 2020
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a great game
March 27, 2020
Pretty funny.
meleeなマイデザイン#どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/os2Ug2aUJX— ちばん (@chiban3rd) March 24, 2020
Choose your fighter!
March 27, 2020
Good one, Aaron.
my friends threw me the cutest birthday party ever 😍😭 pic.twitter.com/yQ7e5pV1T9— Neelam Kumar (@neelam_kumarr) March 28, 2020
That is super sweet.
My life right now pic.twitter.com/9gvX31yeiz— Victor Riddel (@VrDizzy) March 22, 2020
Half-Life: Alyx confimed great.
Isabelle and Doomguy are BFFs
In case you were wondering.
Tilt Brush is out now on PSVR
Google’s colorful creative experience, Tilt Brush, is playable in #PSVR starting today: https://t.co/XksoDii817 pic.twitter.com/sQew41EzkA— PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 27, 2020
One of the best VR experiences is on the biggest ecosystem in virtual reality. This is a must-have app if you have an HMD.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
Passionate Smash conversation breaks out— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 23, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 42 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/lCfbjjfQBc
Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.
Important Internet Video Content pic.twitter.com/rV4ffaddIf— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 28, 2020
What are you up to this weekend?
