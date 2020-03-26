Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.1 patch notes The latest update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available to download. Here's what you can expect from the update 1.1.1 patch notes.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ first free event is coming up soon, and as players continue to explore and build up their islands, they continue to discover new things. Chief among these was an exploit that allowed players to duplicate any item quite simply. Today, Nintendo releases the official update 1.1.1 patch notes, giving users a glimpse at what has changed with the latest update to New Horizons.

The patch notes for update 1.1.1 were recently posted on the Nintendo Japan website. After translating them the patch notes read:

Fixed a serious bug affecting game balance.

The notes also go on to mention how to set your game up to take part in seasonal events, but the important bit here is what we’ve listed above. The patch notes are quite vague, but it is believed that the glitch exploit that many users were taking advantage of to dupe high-profit items has been patched out.

Players were using a duplication glitch to make lots of Bells quickly so they could pay to move buildings and build inclines.

The duplication glitch basically allowed users to rotate an item while having their friend pick it up and put it in their pockets. The item would then duplicate, staying in the rotation period while also going into the other user’s pocket. Some users had even used it to duplicate expensive items like the crown that you can sometimes buy from the Able Sisters.

This quick patch speaks volumes to how Nintendo plans to handle big issues in the future, and honestly, it’s a really good sign. The update also paves the way for the game’s first seasonal event – Bunny Day – which will kick off on April 1. You can download the update by connecting your Nintendo Switch to the internet. If you plan to take part in the seasonal events, make sure to head into your System settings and change your date and time to sync with the internet. This is the only way to take part in events like Bunny Day.

