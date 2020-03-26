New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Animal Crossing: New Horizons first free event kicks off this April

The first free event to hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons will hit this April, bringing Easter to your deserted island.
Josh Hawkins
1

Having fun with Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Well the game is set to kick off its first big event at the start of April, along with its first free update. Starting on April 1, 2020 players will be able to take part in Bunny Day by talking with Zipper when he visits your island. not only will you get to meet new characters, but you'll also be able to hunt down eggs and craft special egg-themed items for a limited time. The event will run from April 1-12, so make sure you hop in and enjoy it while it's here.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

