2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Doom Eternal walkthrough

First Post! March 26, 2020
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

LOOP DADDY 2020

Thanks, Marc!

A nice Internet video.

Thanks, Ryan Reynolds.

Another solid Internet video

This is solid content. Way to go, Internet!

What if I just post a cat picture from the Internet?

It was super effective!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 26, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola