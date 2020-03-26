First Post! March 26, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
LOOP DADDY 2020
Don’t worry. pic.twitter.com/3UcGvmuju0— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) March 26, 2020
Thanks, Marc!
A nice Internet video.
#Thankful pic.twitter.com/xaC9kooDzQ— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 26, 2020
Thanks, Ryan Reynolds.
Another solid Internet video
i have already watched this a million times pic.twitter.com/LHZxfZdklT— karen han (@karenyhan) March 26, 2020
This is solid content. Way to go, Internet!
What if I just post a cat picture from the Internet?
Just a cat on his skateboard. Nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/Ojuu2vaobU— annebot (@annebot) March 26, 2020
It was super effective!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Half-Life: Alyx review - Your time comes around again
- First Smash Ultimate Fighter Pass 2 DLC is from ARMS
- Nintendo Direct Mini March 2020 announcements and reveals
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.1 patch notes
- Hell Razer: The Making of Doom Eternal
- Ring Fit Adventure adds Rhythm Game mode with Mario, Zelda & more music
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons review: Almost perfect
- Exit the Gungeon review: The great escape
- Doom Eternal review: One hell of a party
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Please enjoy this Lola video. pic.twitter.com/a7v94ejwzu— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 26, 2020
