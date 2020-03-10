Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Happy MAR10 Day!
Do the Mario!
GimR's struggle is real
Me: "So it's called an up tilt because you lightly press up on the control stick before pressing the A button."— GimR @ #SmashWorldTour (@VGBC_GimR) March 10, 2020
What my family hears: pic.twitter.com/HKjwBSrABy
GimR is the man. I love the work that he and VGBootcamp do for the Smash scene.
Sad day for Cleveland journalists
This move leaves fewer journalists to cover Northeast Ohio, which is our home. We are sad for Cleveland, for our readers and for our colleagues. pic.twitter.com/BCjeqT7TE8— The PD News Guild (@PDNewsGuild) March 9, 2020
My heart goes out to the hard-working journalists at the Plain Dealer who lost their jobs yesterday.
Super Bernie World
(PCDD) Super Bernie World is Free via Steam. https://t.co/XTp31G4vXn pic.twitter.com/HQl2q7w2wU— Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) March 9, 2020
This game is out on Steam and itch.io right now.
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! March 10, 2020 - MAR10 Day!
I feel bad for the journalists for sure, but this has been coming for 10 years. If they have not diversified than they had their heads in the sand. Everyone should have multiple streams of income, at least one side hustle and a way to take their current job to a place on online Monetization.
I think david is proof of how a journalist takes advantage of the media market going sideways and has built a great breadth.
I wish them well.
Happy MAR10 day to you too.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7fvOwFuy8rQ
