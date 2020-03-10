First Post! March 10, 2020 - MAR10 Day!

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy MAR10 Day!

Do the Mario!

GimR's struggle is real

Me: "So it's called an up tilt because you lightly press up on the control stick before pressing the A button."



What my family hears: pic.twitter.com/HKjwBSrABy — GimR @ #SmashWorldTour (@VGBC_GimR) March 10, 2020

GimR is the man. I love the work that he and VGBootcamp do for the Smash scene.

Sad day for Cleveland journalists

This move leaves fewer journalists to cover Northeast Ohio, which is our home. We are sad for Cleveland, for our readers and for our colleagues. pic.twitter.com/BCjeqT7TE8 — The PD News Guild (@PDNewsGuild) March 9, 2020

My heart goes out to the hard-working journalists at the Plain Dealer who lost their jobs yesterday.

Super Bernie World

(PCDD) Super Bernie World is Free via Steam. https://t.co/XTp31G4vXn pic.twitter.com/HQl2q7w2wU — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) March 9, 2020

This game is out on Steam and itch.io right now.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Reggie at Gamestop???



The Wide World of Electronic Sports Episode 40 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/6o97GUF8Pb — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 9, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 10, 2020. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

