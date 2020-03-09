What time does Call of Duty: Warzone release? Find out when you can download and start playing Call of Duty: Warzone right here.

Call of Duty: Warzone is set to release tomorrow and will be available as a free-to-play standalone package. If you’re interested in the new battle royale set in the Modern Warfare universe, then you’re probably wondering when Call of Duty: Warzone will release. We’ve got all the info you need right here, so let’s jump in.

What time does Call of Duty: Warzone release?

Call of Duty: Warzone is set to release on March 10, 2020 at 12 PM PDT. However, those who own the latest entry in the main series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be able to dive into the free-to-play battle royale as early as March 10, 2020 at 8 AM PDT. That’s a whole four hours earlier than those who don’t own the game.

Warzone looks to take many of the things that players love about Call of Duty and bring it into a battle royale environment – similarly to how Call of Duty: Blackout worked in Black Ops 4. According to the Activision blog, players will be able to dive into the game via matches of trios to be the last squad standing in a match of 150 players. The game will also include a second mode, Plunder, which will feature a race to collect the most in-match cash by looting items across the map.

Warzone is a bit of a different direction than Call of Duty’s past attempts at battle royale games, and the free-to-play tag will no doubt be a welcome thing for many players. Warzone will also share the same seamless crossplay and unified progression that Modern Warfare does. Players who already play Modern Warfare that have earned items in the Battle Pass will find that those items are already unlocked in Warzone. There’s also no set level cap, so you can dive right in and start playing for as long as you want.

