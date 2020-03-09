Cyberpunk 2077 female protagonist gets new look on reversible box art It appears that the female protagonist V has gone through some changes during her journey to become the game's cover star...with a reversible cover, that is.

CD Projekt RED recently revealed a newer, slightly different version of the default female protagonist earlier on Sunday.

For International Women's Day, the developer took to Twitter to showcase what looked to be a newly-edited lead, complete with red hair and a completely different face for the newly-released Cyberpunk 2077 artwork.

CD Projekt RED also revealed that the artwork was actually part of the game's reversible box art, so players can just turn over the image to the one they'd prefer to see, a la BioWare's work on Mass Effect I the past with giving FemShep some equal screen time.

"Miss V, a pleasure… #InternationalWomensDay," the company captioned the image. When looking between the older image of "V" and the new model, it's easy to see the changes between the two. They do have similarities, but also some striking divergent qualities.

There was no explanation given for the change, nor whether it could potentially be attributed to a different set of options for players to customize their own V. Whatever the case may be, however, it looks like this is the model CD Projekt RED has decided to go with.

What do you think of the new look? Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments below.