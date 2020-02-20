First Post! February 20, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Loop Daddy 2020
Nothing planned, ever.https://t.co/albTQyOva3 pic.twitter.com/C8hVf87IEW— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) February 20, 2020
Marc Rebillet is a true improvisational genius.
One month until Doom Eternal releases
ONE MONTH until,— 🔥 TheSpudHunter 🔥 (@TheSpudHunter) February 20, 2020
DOOM ETERNAL is out!
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/htDnZ7KCoi
Head to IGN.com for all your Doom Eternal coverage.
Animal Crossing fans sure are excited
In Animal Crossing New Leaf, you were a mayor!— Admiral Schwabbelwal (@Admiral_Schwal) February 20, 2020
In Animal Crossing New Horizon, you WILL BECOME A GOD SHAPING THE EARTH AND WATER TO YOUR WHIMS!! #AnimalCrossingDirect pic.twitter.com/8jI7XyvH1l
Animal Crossing: New Horizons will feature new and old familiar faces including C.J, Daisy Mae and Flick. pic.twitter.com/7mDvh1mGmc— ACPocketNews (@ACPocketNews) February 20, 2020
I think the game looks absolutely delightful.
I actually can't get over how cozy this game looks. I haven't felt this strongly about an Animal Crossing game since the original, and it's giving me serious warm fuzzies. I really can't wait to finally play it. <3 pic.twitter.com/ukVFDifsns— Tylor (@theSirToasty) February 20, 2020
The Talking Heads still rule
Thanks to ThomW for getting this song stuck in my head all morning with his Shacknews Chatty thread.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- 8 games we want for the Nintendo Switch 2020 release lineup
- KUNAI is the latest to catch a review bomb from a disgruntled Metacritic troll
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons lets you build bridges, ramps, & terraform your island
- Maneater hands-on preview: Chomping at the bit
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons will include amiibo support
- Will Animal Crossing: New Horizons use Switch Online cloud save?
- 9to5 Elon - Episode 11: TSLA secondary offering and Bernie memes
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons will include free updates, seasonal events, & more
- 4 things we want in Metroid Prime 4
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 20, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn’t come out for a month. Please understand, @LolaShacknews. pic.twitter.com/TuOfLANXKx— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 20, 2020
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! February 20, 2020