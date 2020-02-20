First Post! February 20, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Loop Daddy 2020

Marc Rebillet is a true improvisational genius.

One month until Doom Eternal releases

ONE MONTH until,

DOOM ETERNAL is out!



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/htDnZ7KCoi — 🔥 TheSpudHunter 🔥 (@TheSpudHunter) February 20, 2020

Animal Crossing fans sure are excited

In Animal Crossing New Leaf, you were a mayor!

In Animal Crossing New Horizon, you WILL BECOME A GOD SHAPING THE EARTH AND WATER TO YOUR WHIMS!! #AnimalCrossingDirect pic.twitter.com/8jI7XyvH1l — Admiral Schwabbelwal (@Admiral_Schwal) February 20, 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will feature new and old familiar faces including C.J, Daisy Mae and Flick. pic.twitter.com/7mDvh1mGmc — ACPocketNews (@ACPocketNews) February 20, 2020

I think the game looks absolutely delightful.

I actually can't get over how cozy this game looks. I haven't felt this strongly about an Animal Crossing game since the original, and it's giving me serious warm fuzzies. I really can't wait to finally play it. <3 pic.twitter.com/ukVFDifsns — Tylor (@theSirToasty) February 20, 2020

The Talking Heads still rule

Thanks to ThomW for getting this song stuck in my head all morning with his Shacknews Chatty thread.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn’t come out for a month. Please understand, ⁦@LolaShacknews⁩. pic.twitter.com/TuOfLANXKx — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 20, 2020

