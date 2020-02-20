Animal Crossing: New Horizons will include free updates, seasonal events, & more Nintendo will be supporting Animal Crossing: New Horizons after release with free updates as well as special events.

It looks like Nintendo will be ensuring you’ll stick around in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a long time after release. The latest entry in the adorable series will be receiving free updates, seasonal events, and more as part of ongoing support.

One of the first free updates will be on March 20. By downloading this update, players can celebrate Bunny Day in April. Judging by the graphic, it appears as if this will be a special Easter-themed event with a bunny as the main vendor and likely chocolate eggs to collect.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will have free updates and special event events on launch and beyond!

It also appears Nintendo has a few other events already mapped out. It seems as if there will be a Thanksgiving event, Halloween celebration, a special event for Christmas, and perhaps something for Mardi Gras – unless a fancy-looking peacock represents something else.

Nintendo also plans to roll out a special offer for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It appears players will be able to earn special in-game items by playing both games. Juggling your time between both titles is going to be a bit of a challenge!

In terms of what these events will entail is unknown, but we can make some educated guesses based on past games. With Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, events were frequent and offered features like collecting special statues, growing event flowers and bugs, all with the purpose of trading for the limited-time event items.

Some special events in Pocket Camp had a strong focus on teamwork with other players. In order to get all the necessary unlocks, players would need to trade with friends and help one another reach their goals. It’s likely that New Horizons will include similar events, especially with the ability to have so many friends on your island.

Even more features were revealed during the special Nintendo Direct. It appears terraforming, bridges, and ramps are coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players can also look forward to perusing a museum and visiting other new types of buildings!