Animal Crossing: New Horizons will include amiibo support The latest entry in the Animal Crossing series will let you make use of the amiibo figures you've been stockpiling.

While you're planning your island getaway in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you might want to pack your amiibo figures, too.

During today's half-hour Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct, there was a swath of new information shared about the upcoming game. One interesting tidbit included confirmation that, yes, you will be able to use the Animal Crossing amiibo you already own to have some fun at your new island home. If your poor figures and amiibo cards have been sitting around and collecting dust, now's the time to polish them all up and get them ready for use again.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Amiibo

The first Animal Crossing entry for Switch will not only let you utilize your figures and cards, but you can invite the characters they represent to a new island called Photopia, where you can have some fun with photo shoots.

Basically, you can scan your amiibo into the game, then place your character models in creative positions for some cheeky photo shoot action. If you didn't already complete your amiibo collection and still find yourself missing Animal Crossing figures, now might be the time to buy the rest.

You still have plenty of time, especially since Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to launch on March 20. You'll want to make sure you're fully kitted out and accessorized for when you're scheduled to depart to the island, right? That includes picking up the special edition Animal Crossing Switch with pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers. Oh, what, you already have a Switch or two? Too bad. You need this one too.