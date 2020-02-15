4 things we want in Metroid Prime 4

We’re excited. We aren’t afraid to admit it. When Nintendo revealed that it was working on Metroid Prime 4 back in 2017, we were beyond ecstatic. Yes, a few years have come and gone since that time, and Metroid Prime 4 has even seen a complete restart in development, but that doesn’t mean we’re any less excited. With 2020 already offering a slew of great games, we wanted to sit down and talk about one we hope to see make a debut this year, and then take that a step further by offering up 4 things we want to see in Metroid Prime 4.
A more open world
Okay, we’ll get this one out of the way quickly, because it’s a pretty big ask. Now, we’re not talking about a real open world here like Breath of the Wild. While this would no doubt be an interesting way to play Metroid Prime 4, we feel that the game would benefit more from a semi-open world that still offers the same type of progression system as the original titles.
Part of what draws players to Metroid is the sense of progression that comes as you explore each area, gaining access to new abilities, discover shortcuts, and just looping through the different areas trying to complete each section. All around it’s a fairly gated off sequence, and we just want to see a bit more exploration available at the start.
This could be accomplished by giving players multiple ways to start off. Instead of having a single linear path that leads to a specific upgrade, give players a few ways to start off and go. This could happen by giving players a couple of different planets to explore, or even offer them a few different “landing points” to start the game off. Either way, it could give a nice bit of variation at the start and could even open up additional bits for speedrunners or return playthroughs down the line.
This idea could even be continued later on by giving players more “crossroads” to choose between, giving them at least a little bit more control over how and when they choose to explore certain areas.
Don’t make us start over completely
While we’re at it, let’s bring up another big ask. If you’ve played a Metroid game in the past 30 years, then you’ve already experienced the typical formula. Start out with a barebones suit and collect various upgrades as you explore the different areas. You collect your Morph Ball, you collect your Missiles, you get the Super Missiles, the High Jump Boots, and so on down the line until you’ve amassed a collection of different gadgets, gizmos, and suits.
Imagine if you start out with all the basics in Metroid Prime 4. You already have missiles; you already have the Morph Ball. Then, as you explore the new world, you start to uncover new gadgets and items to make use of; new types of suits we haven’t seen in the series before. It would still provide the same sense of progression that has made the Metroid games so endearing to fans, while also giving you new items to master and unlock.
Bring back that isolated feeling
One of the biggest driving factors that drew us to the Metroid series was the feeling of being isolated. Like you were the only person in the world. It was this sense of isolation that provided dread at key moments in the series, and even as you began to grow more powerful, it helped to make you feel like a true badass—which is exactly what Samus is, let’s be honest.
The original Metroid Prime captured this feeling so well, and we’d love to see a renewed focus on it in Metroid Prime 4. Of course, we’re not exactly sure how things will work just yet—if the game will continue to build off the story from the Prime Trilogy or if they’ll take things in a completely new route. Either way, if Nintendo can recapture that feeling of isolation in Metroid Prime 4, it will be a huge win as far as we’re concerned.
Of course, for anyone who has played the original Prime Trilogy, the true ending of the third game, Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, introduced us to Sylux, a bounter hunter who hates Samus and the Galactic Federation. Sylux was later explored a bit more in Metroid Prime Hunters. While some believe that Sylux will play a large part in Metroid Prime 4, it’s still unclear exactly what Samus’ story will entail this time, which leads us to our next point.
A complete reboot of the Prime story
Okay, listen, we’re all excited about the idea of a new Metroid Prime game. What we don’t want, though, is a shoehorned attempt to revive the Metroid Prime Trilogy storyline, which effectively came to an end 13 years ago. Yes, Metroid Prime’s overall storyline was great, but we’d rather see Nintendo explore something new this time around than try to build up from what was explored before.
Years have come and gone since Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, and a lot of the players diving into Metroid Prime 4 probably won’t have a firm grasp on that story. That’s where starting over comes into play. If Nintendo can approach it as if it is a new storyline entirely, it will give the studio more room to work with things, instead of having to stick to conventions introduced in the early 2000s. Don’t get us wrong, we’d love to learn more about Sylux, but the first return to the Metroid series in over 10 years shouldn’t have any attachments to previous entries.
As you can see, we’ve got some pretty big ideas for Metroid Prime 4. Of course, nobody knows what the game is going to entail just yet, or what storyline it’s going to follow. We’re excited and intrigued to learn more when Nintendo shares it.
Josh Hawkins posted a new article, 4 things we want in Metroid Prime 4
Yeah. No reboot. Doesn't have to be a direct continuation of any previous story, either.
Story has never really mattered in Metroid in the first place, but there's no need to wipe the whole slate clean. Plenty of room to tell a whole new story in or after the existing timeline. All it needs is Samus, no baggage required, but some loose connections to any previous entry would make the handful of lore nerds happy.
As a corollary to this, here's a list of things I do NOT want in MP4:
1. Crafting - This has been all the hotness in games of late, it does not add real depth to the kind of game that Metroid has been. Samus is a walking tank already, she shouldn't need to craft ammo or small upgrades from dirt and sticks she finds along her way.
2. Overly linear gameplay - Just having an "open world" is not good enough if I can't sequence break or at least start to explore areas I might not be ready for. To me, having enough skill or ingenuity to get to an item before you should have is one of the hallmarks of the Metroid games I loved. Straying off the beaten path to find an upgrade "the hard way" was always a great feeling. Similarly, I shouldn't be locked out of going back to previous areas once they are completed.
3. Motion/gimmick controls - Other than aiming with the Wii-mote, all the other motion controls in the Wii versions of the game felt super-gimmicky. Tight controls make me feel like I'm controlling a badass bounty hunter. Samus is a badass, make the player feel like they are too.
4. No real sense of danger - Yes, Samus is a badass in a power suit of unfathomable power, but I don't want to assume I can just barrel through the whole game without worrying about health or ammo. Samus is alone on an unfamiliar alien world most of the time. This should not be a ride at an amusement park. It also makes overcoming each (well-designed) challenge that much more rewarding, by making you feel, again, like a badass.
One more to add:
5. A skill tree - Metroid is not an RPG, or an ARPG. Adding additional gameplay elements without real in-game justifications seems like a way to artificially inflate playtime. Samus doesn't magically grow more powerful because she killed 15 baddies and earned a skill point. She got more powerful because she found a new piece of technology. (And she did NOT NEED PERMISSION to use it)
It needs to not be Metroid Prime 4. It needs to be Metroid Galaxy of the Wild. A total rework of the gameplay, bringing back the classic formula while expanding the options.
I don't know if a more open world is necessary, in that part of what makes those games work (like Dark Souls and Hollow Knight) is a sense of progression and interconnectedness. I think isolation is more key, for the vibe of the series.
I don't care about starting over.
I also hardly care about the story (same w/ Zelda). Nintendo must know this; these games barely have a story.
I hope the "Prime" moniker is more a reference to the FPS style of gameplayand not the story, because I think the story wrapped up well enough in MP3: Corruption. I mean, with the elimination of Phazon across the galaxy there is literally no more chance for a Metroid Prime to mutate into existence again.