Evening Reading - February 13, 2020

HONK! GOTY 2020
this is extremely weird pic.twitter.com/Tu8pmMnZyg— House House (@house_house_) February 14, 2020
House House, heroes of time. HONK!
New Fire Emblem DLC is hard, eh?
damn bro that fire emblem dlc kinda hard pic.twitter.com/itK5FtrZm2— ✨ Storm Yorha ✨ (@StormYorha) February 13, 2020
I think Wikus said something about the game being too long?
Palmer Luckey is hell bent on buying that SNES PlayStation Prototype
February 14, 2020
I don't blame him. He has rap video money to the extreme.
Happy Birthday, Tetris 99
One year ago today, Tetris 99 released on the Nintendo Switch system! To celebrate Tetris 99's first anniversary, tell us which Maximus Cup has been your FAVORITE! 🥳#Happy1YearAnniversaryTetris99 pic.twitter.com/sxOzFhoY0t— Tetris (@Tetris_Official) February 13, 2020
I love this game so much, and it came out on my birthday a year ago. We will share a birthday for eternity. Tetris ready.
JB is right, you know
Airline seats shouldn’t be able to recline. That’s it. No one behaves. Ya done! ::glues the button thingie:: Done! pic.twitter.com/yW9lwulxYh— JB (@hammersuit) February 14, 2020
He's right.
Silo go boom
The way this silo collapses pic.twitter.com/pw7JjVDckt— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 12, 2020
Boom go the silo.
DICE 2020 Weather Report
#LasVegasNevadaWeatherReport pic.twitter.com/ODj3H4DdBv— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 13, 2020
I interviewed Ed Boon and Nate from Nintendo today.
The Valve Index jumped 20% on the announcement of the Half-Life: Alyx release date.https://t.co/Kc3CM56EfS— TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) February 14, 2020
Thanks for all the birthday wishes today. I didn’t really ask for presents this year. I guess I will just lay my wish out there instead. (Which I know jinxes it, but shut up, it is my birthday.) I want everyone to think a little less about themselves & more about the common good. pic.twitter.com/GfSkwlPIHA— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 14, 2020
