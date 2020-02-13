Half-Life: Alyx release date Valve has finally announced the Half-Life: Alyx release date. Here is everything you need to know.

The Half-Life series is finally getting a new entry in the form of a VR exclusive called Half-Life: Alyx. If you’ve been waiting for more news about the upcoming game’s release, then we have some exciting info to share. Here is everything you need to know about the Half-Life: Alyx release date.

Half-Life: Alyx will release on Steam for VR headsets on March 23, 2020. That’s just three days after the release of big hits like Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you’re been looking forward to the next Half-Life adventure, then you won’t have to wait much longer to dive in and experience the newest chapter of the story.

Half-Life: Alyx VR will take place between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2, finally giving us a deeper look at the fight against the Combine, who have pretty much all but taken over when Gordon Freemen returns in Half-Life 2. Players will step into the shoes of Alyx Vance, one of the most iconic characters in the series as they fight for humanity’s survival.

As the founders of a small resistance force, Alyx Vance and her father, Dr. Eli Vance will need to work to continue critical research, build invaluable tools, and help fight back against the Combine as they try to gather the rest of the human population into cities. Built from the ground up for virtual reality, Half-Life: Alyx VR will immerse players in deep environmental interactions and puzzles. World exploration and combat will also play a vital part in the experience, as you’ll find yourself needing to lean around walls to make impossible shots against the enemy forces trying to take you out. Fans will also be happy to know that the original writer of Half-Life, Marc Laidlaw was heavily consulted on Half-Life: Alyx.

Anyone who already owns a Valve Index headset or controls will receive Half-Life: Alyx free of charge, along with some extra content like a SteamVR Home space environment, alternate gun skins, and even special Half-Life: Alyx themed content for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Now that you know the Half-Life: Alyx release date, make sure you’re ready to join the fight by checking out the official Steam store page for more news and information.