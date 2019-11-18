Half-Life: Alyx VR game is Valve's return to the series As recently confirmed by Valve, Half-Life: Alyx is a new VR game that will be revealed later soon.

Update (11/18/2019 - 4:00PM PT): Valve has confirmed that Half-Life: Alyx is indeed real. Contrary to previous rumors that Valve would reveal the VR game at The Game Awards, Valve is instead getting ready to show Half-Life: Alyx off on Thursday November 21, 2019 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET. Stay tuned for more information as we eagerly await the full reveal of a new entry in the Half-Life series.

Original Story: It’s been a little bit since we’ve had a new wild goose to chase when it comes to the continuation of the Half-Life series, but a new interview transcript leak could be bringing new life back to the discussion. According to the leak, Valve could be making Half-Life: Alyx, a VR game, and it could be revealed at The Game Awards.

The rumor first began on November 17, 2019 with a leaked interview transcript that was reportedly discovered by the same source that posted leaks for DOTA Underlords. The script alleges a conversation between a “Geoff” (thought to be Geoff Keighley), Valve Developer Robin Walker (Team Fortress 2), and an unnamed third party. In the conversation, the game title “Half-Life: Alyx” is mentioned, as well as pointing to the fact that it will likely be a VR-only title with a launch window of March 2020.

The leaked interview transcript seems to indicate that whatever Half-Life: Alyx is, it may launch in March 2020.

“Yeah, I mean we would love to be delivering a version of this that you could play with a mouse and a keyboard,” the script states. “But like as we said, it began as an exploration of VR.”

PC Gamer followed these rumors with claims that a new leaked transcript stated the supposed Half-Life: Alyx game would be revealed at The Video Game Awards on December 12, but the linked interview has since been deleted, so facts are still rather cloudy on the matter. Even so, it’s worth noting that Valve announced they would be launching a flagship VR title back in April, though if the leaked transcript is to be believed, that would put Half-Life: Alyx outside Valve’s expectation to launch their VR game in 2019.

We’ll follow this story as more information becomes available. What do you think of a VR Half-Life game? Would it be an appropriate return to the Half-Life series or is this simply another pipe dream? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below!