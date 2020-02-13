Obsidian Entertainment is bringing Grounded to PAX East 2020 Those who have been waiting to learn more about upcoming Obsidian Entertainment survival title Grounded will be happy to know it's coming to PAX East 2020.

Ever since we learned about Obsidian Entertainment’s new project, the survival game Grounded, we’ve been excited to see what happens when Obsidian steps outside its comfort zone of RPGs. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to learn more. Obsidian is bringing Grounded out to Boston for PAX East 2020 with a planned panel, new footage, and much more with Xbox Live’s Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb.

Obsidian revealed their PAX East 2020 plans for Grounded on February 13, 2020 via a special announcement on the Grounded corner of the Obsidian website. According to the announcement, game director Adam Brennecke and other Grounded Staff will be joining Xbox Live’s Major Nelson to take a jump into new footage showing off how the survival game works. Viewers will get their first expanded look at the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids-style world of microscopic survival among the backyard lawn as Brennecke, Hryb, and Obsidian crew share more of Grounded and the world you’ll discover within.

It's official! Our first of many blog posts has been published!

✅PAX East Information

✅Discord Server

✅Follow on Facebook

Stay tuned, because we have more information coming your way over the next few months!https://t.co/HCTqoTcbpR — GroundedTheGame (@GroundedTheGame) February 13, 2020

Alongside the reveal of gameplay footage, Brennecke and company will also be doing a Q&A of sorts in which they will take and answer questions about the game during the panel. It should be an interesting opportunity to learn a lot more interesting things even beyond the footage we get to see during the panel.

Grounded has caught our interest wholly since it was first shown at X019. It’s such a vast departure from the usual Obsidian Entertainment goods, even despite the crew having knocked it out of the park in 2019 with The Outer Worlds and doing so well that they’ve already promised The Outer Worlds DLC is coming.

Even still, it seems like Obsidian has plenty of talent to spare for Grounded with their upcoming slate of plans, and we can’t wait to see what they show us at PAX East. It's not the only thing thats going to be there. Be sure to keep a lookout for The Last of Us Part 2 and The Wonderful 101: Remastered as well.