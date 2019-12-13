The Outer Worlds DLC coming in 2020, says Obsidian Entertainment In In a heartfelt thank you to the dev team and fans for its successful launch, Obsidian Entertainment confirmed that The Outer Worlds will likely be getting expanded story DLC next year.

The Outer Worlds came into 2019 strong in a sea of very good games and became a standout hit for Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. It had a number of nominations in The Game Awards 2019, and though it didn’t walk away with any prizes, the game still worked its way into a lot of players’ hearts. Obsidian didn’t lose track of that praise, offering a heartfelt thank you to its dev team and the fans, and promising that the journey in The Outer Worlds wasn’t over.

On December 13, 2019, Social Media Manager Shyla Schofield posted a special message on behalf of Obsidian on the developer’s official Twitter and in the Obsidian Forums. The message started by thanking the team and the players for their part in ensuring The Outer Worlds’ place at The Game Awards 2019.

“It is because of their hard work and dedication to this project,” Obsidian wrote. “That we received the Best Narrative, Best Performance - Ashly Burch, Best RPG, and Game of the Year nominations at The Game Awards.”

Thank you, everyone, for your love and support over these last few years. You are all fantastic, and we are very grateful for every single one of you.

We want to take this time to share a special message regarding The Outer Worlds, from us to you: https://t.co/9HUBPihsWv pic.twitter.com/XhpRwG40LJ — Obsidian (@Obsidian) December 13, 2019

Obsidian went on to thank the players and promised that DLC content is on the way in 2020 for The Outer Worlds to give fans more to explore in the game’s vast universe.

“The journey isn't over yet as we are excited to announce that we will be expanding the story through DLC next year! Details will be made available at a later date.”

DLC feels just right for a game like The Outer Worlds. With so much to do, there are certainly routes to take from the beaten path, and with Obsidian, whose previous ventures include excellent DLC campaigns like The White March in Pillars of Eternity and Honest Hearts in Fallout: New Vegas, we feel like an extended story is in excellent hands.

Though The Outer Worlds didn’t end up scoring any of The Game Awards it was nominated for, it was an amazing adventure in a year that will filled to the gills with them. We certainly enjoyed our time in its vibrant world here at Shacknews and we can’t wait to see what comes next for the game in 2020.