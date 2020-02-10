First Post! February 10, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Parasite cleans up at the Oscars
#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho accepts the Oscar for Best Directing for @ParasiteMovie. pic.twitter.com/b7t6bYGdzw— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
I need to see this movie.
Canton, Ohio should have an XFL team
Give Canton a XFL team and let them play at the Hall of Fame— Mandi (@hey_itsmandi) February 8, 2020
I would get season tickets.
We’re sorry you have to root for the Browns, Gary. #XFL https://t.co/IzKBpxcQS8— XFL (@realXFLfootball) February 9, 2020
Mr. Bungle is live in Brooklyn tonight
We are in NYC. pic.twitter.com/DZETLYKpGc— MrBungle (@MrBungle) February 10, 2020
I wish I could see these guys live.
Taika Waititi uses his Oscars presser to call out Apple's MacBook keyboards
Taika Waititi jokes about what writers should be asking for in the next round of talks with producers: “Apple needs to fix those keyboards. They are impossible to write on. They’ve gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vlFTSjCfZm— Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020
He's right, you know.
Mario Kart 64 was release in North America on this day in 1997
Today in 1997 Mario Kart 64 was released in North America.— ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) February 10, 2020
RT if this was the one that made you fall in love with the series. Definitely was for me 🙌🏽
I remember spending hours trying to get this wall jump trick right on Wario Stadium. pic.twitter.com/riq1pZSeVN
This is one of the best Mario Kart games, in my opinion.
Look at this bird picture
A female Northern Cardinal with her warm red accents. While out in the park this morning I heard the Cardinals singing away. pic.twitter.com/v8uBicS1QS— Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) February 9, 2020
Helvetica takes very good bird pictures.
When the bus is full
Quand tu vois qu'il n'y a plus de places dans le bus pic.twitter.com/EPL6lCRbeH— Generalterre (@Generalterre) February 8, 2020
Don't try this at home.
Trump, am I right?
I photoshopped out the fake tan pic.twitter.com/HcMEGxepYc— Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) February 8, 2020
Head over to the Trump Dump daily Shacknews Chatty mega thread to join the conversation, (Turn on political filters in your user settings to see the thread)
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shack Smash Tournament Series kicks off at SXSW 2020 with $20K Ultimate Invitational
- Shack Chat: What makes a video game a 10/10 to you?
- World of Warcraft 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition Giveaway
- Journey to the Savage Planet is a modern-day Metroid Prime
- Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of February 10, 2020
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip officially unveiled in Oscars ad
- Steelseries Apex 5 gaming keyboard review - Budget doesn't mean bad
- World of Warcraft interview - John Staats on early Blizzard, canceled projects, & more
- XFL using Xbox One controller in instant replay booth
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 10, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.
Lola is the best. pic.twitter.com/bv48AWvljr— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 8, 2020
What are you up to this today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! February 10, 2020
-
-
-
-
That game holds a special place in my heart. I loved all the unintentional shortcuts and fun ways to explore the jank in the levels. I also still love the power sliding boost based on changing directions rather than time spent sliding, and it still affects how I control the modern titles.
The modern ones like 8 are lots of fun, but all the polish and lack of bugs makes me miss the MK64 days. Granted, I can still play it whenever I want, but it was also a time and place thing for me playing it with friends.
-
-
-