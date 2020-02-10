First Post! February 10, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Parasite cleans up at the Oscars

#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho accepts the Oscar for Best Directing for @ParasiteMovie. pic.twitter.com/b7t6bYGdzw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

I need to see this movie.

Canton, Ohio should have an XFL team

Give Canton a XFL team and let them play at the Hall of Fame — Mandi (@hey_itsmandi) February 8, 2020

I would get season tickets.

We’re sorry you have to root for the Browns, Gary. #XFL https://t.co/IzKBpxcQS8 — XFL (@realXFLfootball) February 9, 2020

Mr. Bungle is live in Brooklyn tonight

I wish I could see these guys live.

Taika Waititi uses his Oscars presser to call out Apple's MacBook keyboards

Taika Waititi jokes about what writers should be asking for in the next round of talks with producers: “Apple needs to fix those keyboards. They are impossible to write on. They’ve gotten worse. It makes me want to go back to PCs” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vlFTSjCfZm — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

He's right, you know.

Mario Kart 64 was release in North America on this day in 1997

Today in 1997 Mario Kart 64 was released in North America.



RT if this was the one that made you fall in love with the series. Definitely was for me 🙌🏽



I remember spending hours trying to get this wall jump trick right on Wario Stadium. pic.twitter.com/riq1pZSeVN — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) February 10, 2020

This is one of the best Mario Kart games, in my opinion.

Look at this bird picture

A female Northern Cardinal with her warm red accents. While out in the park this morning I heard the Cardinals singing away. pic.twitter.com/v8uBicS1QS — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) February 9, 2020

Helvetica takes very good bird pictures.

When the bus is full

Quand tu vois qu'il n'y a plus de places dans le bus pic.twitter.com/EPL6lCRbeH — Generalterre (@Generalterre) February 8, 2020

Don't try this at home.

Trump, am I right?

I photoshopped out the fake tan pic.twitter.com/HcMEGxepYc — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) February 8, 2020

Lola is the best. pic.twitter.com/bv48AWvljr — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 8, 2020

