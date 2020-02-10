New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! February 10, 2020

Giveaways, XFL, and birds! What else do you need? Get in the pool and read this First Post!
Asif Khan
8

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Parasite cleans up at the Oscars

I need to see this movie.

Canton, Ohio should have an XFL team

I would get season tickets.

Mr. Bungle is live in Brooklyn tonight

I wish I could see these guys live.

Taika Waititi uses his Oscars presser to call out Apple's MacBook keyboards

He's right, you know.

Mario Kart 64 was release in North America on this day in 1997

This is one of the best Mario Kart games, in my opinion.

Look at this bird picture

Helvetica takes very good bird pictures.

When the bus is full

Don't try this at home.

Trump, am I right?

Head over to the Trump Dump daily Shacknews Chatty mega thread to join the conversation, (Turn on political filters in your user settings to see the thread)

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Hype Train boards here!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 10, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to this today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

    February 10, 2020 9:35 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! February 10, 2020

      February 10, 2020 9:39 AM

      Mr. Bungle is great - saw them years ago

      February 10, 2020 9:45 AM

      Parasite is p dope.

      February 10, 2020 9:47 AM

      MK64 is the one that cemented Mario Kart as my favorite racing franchise.

        February 10, 2020 11:52 AM

        That game holds a special place in my heart. I loved all the unintentional shortcuts and fun ways to explore the jank in the levels. I also still love the power sliding boost based on changing directions rather than time spent sliding, and it still affects how I control the modern titles.

        The modern ones like 8 are lots of fun, but all the polish and lack of bugs makes me miss the MK64 days. Granted, I can still play it whenever I want, but it was also a time and place thing for me playing it with friends.

        February 10, 2020 2:12 PM

        Where in the series order does Mortal Kombat 64 fit?

      February 10, 2020 3:44 PM

      I bought Mario Kart 64 on release day at ToysRUs and it is missing now.

Hello, Meet Lola