Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of February 10, 2020

In an effort to give our community some advance notice on our livestreaming plans, we prepared a schedule of the broadcasts you can expect to see throughout the week. This week’s lineup should be full of good stuff.
Monday, February 10
The Wide World of Electronic Sports - Only the best weekly electronic sports show on Twitch, WWES answers the questions you want and a few you’d rather avoid!
Tuesday, February 11
The Adventures of Rusty Claymore - Blake Morse guides you through the open fields of Hyrule.
Wednesday, February 12
The Quest for Adventure with Josh Hawkins - Stop by and watch your boy Josh Hawkins bust humps on hump day with a selection of different games each week.
Thursday, February 13
Pizza Pthursday - Grab a slice and join Chris Jarrard for a stream you’ll want to forget (or maybe never forget if he doesn’t blow it).
Friday, February 14
Friday Grab Bag - Fall in love with ShackStreams all over again with a mystery Valentine’s Day stream.
Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand.
