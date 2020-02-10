Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of February 10, 2020

In an effort to give our community some advance notice on our livestreaming plans, we prepared a schedule of the broadcasts you can expect to see throughout the week. This week’s lineup should be full of good stuff.

Monday, February 10

We're all adults here @ the Shacknews HQ #DoitforShacknews



The Wide World of Electronic Sports: Ep. 34 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/DY2bzSWY9D — Shacknews (@shacknews) January 28, 2020

The Wide World of Electronic Sports - Only the best weekly electronic sports show on Twitch, WWES answers the questions you want and a few you’d rather avoid!

Tuesday, February 11

The Adventures of Rusty Claymore - Blake Morse guides you through the open fields of Hyrule.

Wednesday, February 12

The Quest for Adventure with Josh Hawkins - Stop by and watch your boy Josh Hawkins bust humps on hump day with a selection of different games each week.

Thursday, February 13

Pizza Pthursday - Grab a slice and join Chris Jarrard for a stream you’ll want to forget (or maybe never forget if he doesn’t blow it).

Friday, February 14

Friday Grab Bag - Fall in love with ShackStreams all over again with a mystery Valentine’s Day stream.

Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Please consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live.