Evening Reading - February 3, 2020

Iowa Caucus results delayed by app problems and phone line issues

It might be helpful to have a President and government that understand technology so this sort of thing doesn’t happen. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 4, 2020

This is really an awful start to the primary for the Democrats.

Iowa results: I won the Iowa caucus, but I gave my win to Bernie, because there aren’t any rules, apparently. #BernieWon Good night. — Becky Meyer (@electricfire89) February 4, 2020

Officials say that the Iowa Caucus 2020 results will be reported on Tuesday.

Wii U was trending for one shining moment today

It's 2020, and the Wii U is trending on Twitter for the first time in it's...existence maybe? pic.twitter.com/YwUoK5PUI2 — Matt McMuscles (@MattMcMuscles) February 3, 2020

The Wonderful 101 remake Kickstarter campaign is well on its way to outselling the original Wii U version of the game.

Yamauchi said N64 lost to PS1 because Japanese players wanted to play depressing games alone

Nintendo's late president Hiroshi Yamauchi said N64 lost to PS1 due to Japanese gamers wanting to play depressing games while being alone https://t.co/WuLJzEEZJQ pic.twitter.com/HaSBWjVhw5 — GoNintendoTweet (@GoNintendoTweet) February 3, 2020

Like Death Stranding.

Baby Nut gets the boot

Hello world, I’m happy to be back! I can’t believe everyone came together for little old me! #BabyNut pic.twitter.com/8DpCFjZzX3 — Baby Nut (@MrPeanut) February 3, 2020

Baby Nut got banned from Twitter as a trend. Bad, Planters. Bad!

