Evening Reading - February 3, 2020

It's time for Evening Reading. Get in the hot tub.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. The article is a bit late tonight. Please understand.

Iowa Caucus results delayed by app problems and phone line issues

This is really an awful start to the primary for the Democrats.

Officials say that the Iowa Caucus 2020 results will be reported on Tuesday.

Wii U was trending for one shining moment today

The Wonderful 101 remake Kickstarter campaign is well on its way to outselling the original Wii U version of the game.

Yamauchi said N64 lost to PS1 because Japanese players wanted to play depressing games alone

Like Death Stranding.

Baby Nut gets the boot

Baby Nut got banned from Twitter as a trend. Bad, Planters. Bad!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 3, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews.

Hello, Meet Lola