My Arcade shows off Retro Champ & more in 2020 product lineup Take a look at My Arcade's 2020 lineup, including the Retro Champ, Super Retro Champ, and more.

Few companies have made quite as big a stir as My Arcade. With beautifully detailed replicas of the arcade machines of yore, My Arcade has built an empire creating and selling replica machines. This year, Shacknews cause up with the team to take a good look at the 2020 lineup, which includes the Retro Champ, Super Retro Champ, and more.

Building up alongside the name that My Arcade has made for creating fantastic little replica machines, the company has also branched out into making its own consoles. The Retro Champ and Super Retro Champ are two of the hottest new items available with the 2020 line up.

The Retro Champ can play NES and Famicom cartridges, allowing you to relive the golden days of Nintendo, whereas the Super Retro Champ will allow you to play Super NES, Super Famicom, and Genesis cartridges. The Retro Champ itself retails at $79.99 and includes a 7-inch screen with 3-5 hours of playtime, a built in kickstand, and even HDMI connectivity. You’ll also be able to pick up any of the Super GamePad wireless controllers that My Arcade already offers to help even out the load.

For the Super Retro Champ, you’ll be spending $109.00, but the console comes with the wireless gamepads that My Arcade has created, as well as a nice sized screen to work with. You can, of course, check out the Super Retro Champ and the Retro Champ above, as well as any other products in the 2020 lineup. For more info on the latest My Arcade consoles and replicas, head over to the official website. You’ll also want to be sure you subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube, where you’ll find tons of other great content like this.