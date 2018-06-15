My Arcade's Creative Dir talks about the future of retro gaming
We recently caught up with My Arcade to discuss their products, how they select their games, and what we can expect from them in the future.
We recently caught up with My Arcade to discuss their products, how they select their games, and what we can expect from them in the future.
My Arcade's Namco Museum Micro Player is bringing arcade-quality ports of classic titles like Pac-Man and Splatterhouse to office desktops everywhere.
We get the inside scoop on My Arcade's new Retro Champ portable console, allowing gamers to enjoy their favorite NES games on-the-go.
My Arcade brings Bandai Namco and Taito arcade machines to fun handhelds with multiple games on board.
A handheld Ms. Pac-Man unit, tiny Bubble Bobble arcade machine, and portable NES/Famicom player with screen look like awesome additions to the line.
Not only is My Arcade expanding their catalog of mini cabinets and pocket consoles, but they're also venturing into the retro console realm.
Looking for just the right thing for the old school gamer on your shopping list? We've got a ton of gift ideas that are perfect for fans of classic video games.
My Arcade's latest Micro Player Arcade cabinets prove that small packages sometimes equal up to big thrills.