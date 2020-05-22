Pac-Man 40th Anniversary Edition Micro Player announced by My Arcade My Arcade is gearing up to release a special 40th anniversary edition of their Pac-Man Micro Player arcade, complete with some fancy gold accents for the occasion.

With Pac-Man having crossed its 40th birthday recently, a ton of folks are enjoying the celebration of the classic arcade icon in a variety of ways. My Arcade has been putting out some awesome products celebrating classic gaming for some time and they’ve got an all-new product in honor of Pac-Man’s fourth decade of fun: The Pac-Man 40th Anniversary Edition Micro Player.

My Arcade announced the Pac-Man 40th Anniversary Edition Micro Player in a press release on May 22, 2020. Honoring the iconic game’s 40th birthday, the new Micro Player is a fully playable mini arcade of classic Pac-Man coming in at just over six inches tall. It features graphical labels that emulate the classic arcade’s design, a gold-accented d-pad and buttons with a removable joystick, golden-accented rims and inner boards, a glowing coin trap, and full-color screen. The Pac-Man 40th Anniversary Micro Player is slated for launch sometime later this summer and will be available for $39.99 USD.

The My Arcade Pac-Man 40th Anniversary Edition Micro Player is a solid looking little machine that should be a fun addition to any classic gaming collection.

My Arcade’s Pac-Man 40th Anniversary Micro Player looks like an awesome little addition to any classic gaming collection or Pac-Man fan’s desk or shelf. We’ve seen a number of quality products come out of the My Arcade catalogue, and especially the Micro Players line, including a solid Namco Museum Micro Player which launched in July 2019. Their latest effort is a classy addition to that quality line-up.

Of course, My Arcade are the only ones doing awesome things with Pac-Man’s 40th birthday today either. Recently, Amazon Games announced the upcoming Pac-Man Live Studio, which will allow players to play co-op modernized editions of Pac-Man, create their own Pac-Man mazes, or even challenge high scores in a classic arcade mode via a new feature on Twitch. It’s a great day for Pac-Man, as it ought to be with the icon having brought joy to players and fans since May 1980.

Bask in the Pac-Man anniversary goodness going around and stay tuned for more details such as launch dates on the release of the My Arcade Pac-Man 40th Anniversary Edition Micro Player. You can check out more fun classic gaming goodies and updates on the My Arcade website and Twitter.