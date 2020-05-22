New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Pac-Man 40th Anniversary Edition Micro Player announced by My Arcade

My Arcade is gearing up to release a special 40th anniversary edition of their Pac-Man Micro Player arcade, complete with some fancy gold accents for the occasion.
TJ Denzer
With Pac-Man having crossed its 40th birthday recently, a ton of folks are enjoying the celebration of the classic arcade icon in a variety of ways. My Arcade has been putting out some awesome products celebrating classic gaming for some time and they’ve got an all-new product in honor of Pac-Man’s fourth decade of fun: The Pac-Man 40th Anniversary Edition Micro Player.

My Arcade announced the Pac-Man 40th Anniversary Edition Micro Player in a press release on May 22, 2020. Honoring the iconic game’s 40th birthday, the new Micro Player is a fully playable mini arcade of classic Pac-Man coming in at just over six inches tall. It features graphical labels that emulate the classic arcade’s design, a gold-accented d-pad and buttons with a removable joystick, golden-accented rims and inner boards, a glowing coin trap, and full-color screen. The Pac-Man 40th Anniversary Micro Player is slated for launch sometime later this summer and will be available for $39.99 USD.

The My Arcade Pac-Man 40th Anniversary Edition Micro Player is a solid looking little machine that should be a fun addition to any classic gaming collection.

My Arcade’s Pac-Man 40th Anniversary Micro Player looks like an awesome little addition to any classic gaming collection or Pac-Man fan’s desk or shelf. We’ve seen a number of quality products come out of the My Arcade catalogue, and especially the Micro Players line, including a solid Namco Museum Micro Player which launched in July 2019. Their latest effort is a classy addition to that quality line-up.

Of course, My Arcade are the only ones doing awesome things with Pac-Man’s 40th birthday today either. Recently, Amazon Games announced the upcoming Pac-Man Live Studio, which will allow players to play co-op modernized editions of Pac-Man, create their own Pac-Man mazes, or even challenge high scores in a classic arcade mode via a new feature on Twitch. It’s a great day for Pac-Man, as it ought to be with the icon having brought joy to players and fans since May 1980.

Bask in the Pac-Man anniversary goodness going around and stay tuned for more details such as launch dates on the release of the My Arcade Pac-Man 40th Anniversary Edition Micro Player. You can check out more fun classic gaming goodies and updates on the My Arcade website and Twitter.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

