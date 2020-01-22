New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Half-Life: Alyx is 'done' and Valve is confident in their release date

With the exception of some small tweaks, Valve claims Half-Life: Alyx is pretty much complete and are confident they will be ready for their intended release date.
TJ Denzer
In a season chockfull of delays, crunch, and pushback on some of 2020's most anticipated games, the folks at Valve are set on ensuring Half-Life: Alyx doesn’t get the same treatment. In a recent Q&A, Valve claimed that Half-Life: Alyx is pretty much done with the exception of some very final bug fixes, and that the VR game will absolutely launch on its intended date.

The Half-Life: Alyx team at Valve hosted a Q&A on Reddit on January 22, 2020 in which they took various questions from fans about the game. One of the questions answered by the team focused on how confident they were in their March 2020 release date announced in Half-Life: Alyx’s reveal. To this question, the Half-Life: Alyx team stated plainly that it was pretty much complete.

“With the exception of some tweaks to the absolute final scene, the game is done,” The team replied. “Lots of us at Valve, as well as playtesters, have played through the entire game multiple times. Right now, we're primarily polishing and fixing bugs, which is where we'd hope to be at this point in the development cycle. We're confident we'll hit our intended release.”

According to Valve, Half-Life: Alyx is pretty much playable from front to back and there's little to keep the game from launching on it's intended March 2020 window.
The concern on the part of fans and players is valid. This season we’ve seen delays hit Square Enix with pushbacks on both the Final Fantasy 7 Remake and The Avengers. CD Projekt Red also delayed Cyberpunk 2077 and Techland pushed back Dying Light 2, clearing what was once a very packed March and April on the 2020 gaming calendar. With so many prominent games having been hit with delays, it’s a little bit comforting to see Valve, who only just revealed Half-Life: Alyx in November 2019, is on track to meet their March 2020 launch so close to the game’s announcement.

Half-Life: Alyx is set to launch on Steam and Windows platforms in March 2020 on all applicable VR devices. Are you excited to play Half-Life: Alyx? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    January 22, 2020 9:50 AM

    Tracy Erickson posted a new article, Half-Life: Alyx is 'done' and Valve is confident in their release date

    • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      January 22, 2020 10:12 AM

      Not So Random Remo

    • RomSteady legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
      January 22, 2020 10:45 AM

      My Valve Index is set up at home for room scale and my body is ready.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      January 22, 2020 10:50 AM

      Need this in my veins. So ready.

    • ThatsBriskBaby mercury super mega
      January 22, 2020 10:52 AM

      Jlawyeahoksure.gif

      That being said, I’ve got hooking up my VR down to a science now. Can hook it up and have it working and ready to go within 5 minutes no bullshit. I’ve worked out all the kinks (most of the kinks). So I am so ready for whenever Alyx comes out... super ready... more than ready... FUCKING GIVE IT TO ME NOW!

    • Unleashed legacy 10 years
      January 22, 2020 10:55 AM

      then they can back to valley of the gods right? or will they just go back to hats for dota?

      • FunkytownP legacy 10 years
        January 22, 2020 11:28 AM

        VR hats for Alyx

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        January 22, 2020 11:44 AM

        HL auto-battler-royale.

      • ibrokn legacy 10 years
        January 22, 2020 1:28 PM

        they dont make most the hats sold in dota. they're community designed.

    • kaijuseijin legacy 10 years
      January 22, 2020 11:33 AM

      Dipping my balls in soy sauce while reading this.

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      January 22, 2020 11:52 AM

      Bookmark this for when they delay it.

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      January 22, 2020 12:04 PM

      is there a fixed date now?

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      January 22, 2020 12:12 PM

      Random Remo!

    • jingletard legacy 10 years mercury mega
      January 22, 2020 12:27 PM

      It sucks that this is walled off for VR users and I'd basically have to pay at least a grand to enjoy it in all its glory. I'm happy for you guys that get to play it and I'm jealous.

      I'm sure it will be good and I hope it pushes more devs to release content. The last Vive I bought cost me $400 used and that wasn't too long ago. The screen was all messed up and it didn't fit right because of my gigantic pumpkin head and glasses. The best VR experience I had on it was Superhot and I just wound up selling the thing off. It didn't feel "ready" for me but I bet the Index feels great.

    • -TKF- legacy 10 years
      January 22, 2020 1:31 PM

      Signed up for the Index.. Expected to be in stock around March..?

