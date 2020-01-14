Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Avengers hit with delays Those looking forward to Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the upcoming Avengers game will need to wait a little bit longer as Square Enix has delayed both titles.

Both Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the upcoming Avengers game are both highly anticipated titles for 2020. That’s why it’s a bit of a bummer to hear that Square Enix has decided to push the release days of both titles back.

While delays are often great, especially in the case of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, where Yoshinori Kitase, the game’s producer, has stated that the delay is just for extra polish time, it’s still sad that we’ll have to wait a bit longer to dive into two of the biggest releases coming this year. Thankfully, in Final Fantasy 7 Remake's case, we’ll only have to wait an extra month or so as the release date has been pushed from March 3 to April 10.

Avengers will now release in September, several months after it's original May release date.

When it comes to Crystal Dynamics' superhero adventure, though, fans can expect to wait a lot longer. Originally slated for a May 15 release, Avengers has now been pushed back to a September 4, 2020 release. This is quite a long time to delay the game, but according to the statement from the studio, the delay has been made to ensure that there is plenty of time to deliver on what the studio has promised and committed to.

While we’ll have to wait a bit longer to play both of these upcoming titles, delays mean more time for polish and work to ensure the best possible day one experience. Of course, it will be interesting to see how Final Fantasy 7 Remake fairs in April, where it will now release six days before one of the year’s biggest titles, Cyberpunk 2077. I doubt it will have much trouble standing on its own, but it will still make for a very interesting month when April rolls around.

We’ll keep an eye out for any additional delays on these titles. For now, you can take a look at our hands-on with Final Fantasy 7 Remake to learn a bit more about this massive reimaging of one of gaming’s most classic titles. You can also check out our 2020 video game release date calendar for even more info about this year's upcoming game releases.