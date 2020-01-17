Why was Cyberpunk 2077 delayed by CD Projekt Red? Cyberpunk 2077 has been in development for a long time, and this delay has players wondering why they'll have to wait a bit longer.

Cyberpunk 2077 is probably the most highly anticipated game coming in 2020, and fans have already been waiting seven years since a sneaky teaser trailer made its way onto YouTube. Seven years of development is a pretty good chunk of time, which leaves some fans wondering why CD Projekt Red delayed Cyberpunk 2077 an additional five months, from April 2020 to September 17, 2020.

Why was Cyberpunk 2077 delayed?

Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed to give CD Projekt Red more time to polish the game, fix bugs, and do some playtesting on their end. In a tweet sent out from the official account, Marcin Iwinski and Adam Badowski, the co-founder and head of studio respectively, said the game was done and playable. However, due to the size and scope of Night City, more time was needed to make sure the game was perfect.

Some folks on the internet have responded negatively to this, as you could have guessed, but the truth is a delayed game is better than a broken game. We’ve all waited years for Cyberpunk 2077 to arrive, and if a few more months will improve the experience, and hopefully relieve some developer crunch, than we’ll all just have to go outside this summer or, you know, play something else. Cyberpunk 2077 will be here soon enough, and it’s logical to expect it will be better in September than it would have been in April, so that’s a win.

If you’re trying to figure out what to play in the coming months now that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be here until September, visit our 2020 video game release dates calendar. We update it several times each week to ensure it’s accurate.