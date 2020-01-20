Dying Light 2 release date delayed by Techland
Dying Light 2 was delayed indefinitely as Techland aims to fulfill their vision.
Dying Light 2 has been delayed, and no new release date has been provided. Originally planned for release in Spring 2020, Techland today informed gamers that they would need more time to ensure the game met the studios own high standards, and the expectations of their fans.
Dying Light 2 being delayed follows the news that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed. It’s never fun to hear that if you’re a gamer, but at the same time I think it’s incredibly wise by studios to push back a release date instead of release something that isn’t ready. Nobody is going to forgive Techland or CD Projekt Red for a buggy experience, but they’ll quickly forget they waited a few more months if the final product is what they’ve come to expect.
