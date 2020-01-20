New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Dying Light 2 release date delayed by Techland

Dying Light 2 was delayed indefinitely as Techland aims to fulfill their vision.
Bill Lavoy
2

Dying Light 2 has been delayed, and no new release date has been provided. Originally planned for release in Spring 2020, Techland today informed gamers that they would need more time to ensure the game met the studios own high standards, and the expectations of their fans.

Dying Light 2 being delayed follows the news that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed. It’s never fun to hear that if you’re a gamer, but at the same time I think it’s incredibly wise by studios to push back a release date instead of release something that isn’t ready. Nobody is going to forgive Techland or CD Projekt Red for a buggy experience, but they’ll quickly forget they waited a few more months if the final product is what they’ve come to expect.

Should you be looking for games to fill your time until Dying Light 2 news and an updated release date comes down the line, visit our 2020 video game release date calendar to browse through your options.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola