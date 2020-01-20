Dying Light 2 release date delayed by Techland Dying Light 2 was delayed indefinitely as Techland aims to fulfill their vision.

Dying Light 2 has been delayed, and no new release date has been provided. Originally planned for release in Spring 2020, Techland today informed gamers that they would need more time to ensure the game met the studios own high standards, and the expectations of their fans.

Hey Survivors!

Here's the Dying Light 2 Development Update. pic.twitter.com/CKMkAe2eD7 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 20, 2020

We were initially aiming for a Spring 2020 release with Dying Light 2, but unfortunately we need more development time to fulfill our vision. We will have more details to share in the coming months, and will get back to you as soon as we have more information. We apologize for this unwelcome news. Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans.

Dying Light 2 being delayed follows the news that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed. It’s never fun to hear that if you’re a gamer, but at the same time I think it’s incredibly wise by studios to push back a release date instead of release something that isn’t ready. Nobody is going to forgive Techland or CD Projekt Red for a buggy experience, but they’ll quickly forget they waited a few more months if the final product is what they’ve come to expect.

Should you be looking for games to fill your time until Dying Light 2 news and an updated release date comes down the line, visit our 2020 video game release date calendar to browse through your options.