Cyberpunk 2077 release date delayed to September 2020 Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed again as it appears CD Projekt Red will be taking a good portion of 2020 to better prepare the game for launch.

The whole world has been waiting for Cyberpunk 2077 for seemingly ever, and it seemed that wait was nearly at an end with the originally planned April release date around the corner. With that said, it looks like we’re going to be waiting quite a bit longer. CD Projekt Red has recently announced that Cyberpunk 2077’s release date will be delayed to September 2020 for final playtesting and polish.

CD Projekt Red announced the delay for Cyberpunk 2077’s release date on January 16, 2020 via the CD Projekt Red Twitter account. In a message from CD Projekt Red Co-Founder Marcin Iwiński and Head of Studio Adam Badowski, Cyberpunk 2077 is now set for September 17, 2020. According to the message, while Cyberpunk 2077 is fully feature-packed and ready to play, the team wants the extra five months to use to “finish playtesting, fixing, and polishing.”

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

“We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect,” CD Projekt Red wrote in their statement.

It’s disappointing for sure, especially considering that we’ve heard Cyberpunk 2077 was playable from start to finish as far back as August 2018. That said, there’s a lot riding on the game for CD Projekt Red. We have no doubt of their absolute desire to make the game perfect from every angle. Having to wait for another five months for Cyberpunk 2077 will be an absolute bummer, but if it’s as they say, hopefully it will make for an altogether perfect sci-fi RPG experience.

We can always continue looking back at things like the inclusion of Keanu Reeves in the game while we wait the extra time for Cyberpunk 2077 to launch. Stay tuned to Shacknews for further news and information as we anxiously await Cyberpunk 2077 in as one of the most anticipated games of the 2020 video game calendar.