WWE 2K14 DLC and Season Pass detailed

WWE 2K14's roster of 100 wrestlers is pretty impressive (well, it does have a few repeats from different eras), but what if your favourite is missing? As Vince McMahon would want, you'll be able to pay extra for more. Publisher 2K today unveiled three months of download content following its release at the end of the month, all bundled up in a Season Pass too.