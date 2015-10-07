New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: Yuke's

WWE 2K16 preview: The Bottom Line

2K, Yuke's, and Visual Concepts are making some mechanical adjustments to the latest iteration of the WWE 2K series. Shacknews got a chance to try out WWE 2K16 to see how it's coming out, while also getting a glimpse at the latest versions of MyCareer and 2K Showcase.

WWE 2K14 DLC and Season Pass detailed

WWE 2K14's roster of 100 wrestlers is pretty impressive (well, it does have a few repeats from different eras), but what if your favourite is missing? As Vince McMahon would want, you'll be able to pay extra for more. Publisher 2K today unveiled three months of download content following its release at the end of the month, all bundled up in a Season Pass too.

WWE 2K14 had 'seamless transition' from THQ to 2K, dev says

"Amazingly enough, we worked throughout that whole time," said franchise creative director Cory Ledesma, who came to 2K Sports from THQ with most of the WWE team. "I think maybe we were only down half a day as we moved offices, or something like that; it was a really, really seamless transition."

WWE 2K14 unveils The Rock as cover guy

Despite taking some occasional time off for movies, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a central figure in the WWE universe. It seems only fitting that with the rebirth of the WWE series under the 2K Sports umbrella that the current WWE Champion becomes the cover boy for WWE 2K14.

Take-Two picks up WWE franchise rights

As the corpse of THQ is split up and sold off following financial failure and "massive mistakes", we now know where another severed limb will be transplanted. After rumours of an acquisition last month, 2K has confirmed it'll be publishing the WWE series made by Japanese developer Yuke's.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola