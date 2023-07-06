AEW Fight Forever to Stadium Stampede Battle Royale mode as free DLC Up to 30 wrestlers will enter, but only one man can leave in AEW's new free-for-all battle royale wrestling match mode.

AEW Fight Forever has launched and THQ Nordic, Yuke’s, and AEW Games are already coming up with new content to add to the fun. Today saw the tease of an upcoming free DLC that offers players the Stadium Stampede Battle Royale match format. Players will play one of up to 30 wrestlers and attempt to survive all others to be the last one standing at the end of the match. It’s not available just yet, but the developers have promised the Stadium Stampede DLC will be coming soon.

THQ Nordic, Yuke’s, and AEW Games announced the free Stadium Stampede DLC via the AEW Games Twitter on July 6, 2023. The new mode doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will come as free DLC to all available platforms. It’s not to be confused with the royal rumble, which is another 30-person match in which four wrestlers fight to not be eliminated by being thrown out of the ring as further competitors await their turn to come in. No, all 30 wrestlers in the Stadium Stampede are dropped into a giant stadium and let loose to collect points, amass power, and lay the smackdown on the competition to be the last one standing.

The Stadium Stampede Battle Royale DLC will be free and is coming to AEW Fight Forever in the near future.

Source: AEW Games

This upcoming mode will mark the first major content update for AEW Fight Forever. The game came out at the end of June 2023, getting middling reception from many critics, including here at Shacknews. It’s a fun game, but the presentation is lacking in a lot of areas, and there’s currently no crossplay. Even so, the wrestling and gameplay are where AEW Fight Forever shines and this upcoming Stadium Stampede Battle Royale mode looks like it’s going to be a good blend between the game’s wrestling and minigames.

AEW Games could only say the Stadium Stampede Battle Royale DLC is coming soon, so stay tuned for further updates and a concrete release date on the mode when it drops.