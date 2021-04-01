Earth Defense Force: World Brothers gets May 2021 release date The voxelated spinoff of bug-splatting planetary heroism that is Earth Defense Force: World Brother has been given a launch date in late May.

This fine year of 2021 is slated to be quite the eventful one for Earth Defense Force fans. There’s a new mainline EDF game headed to North America at some point this year, but before that, we’ll be able to sate our craving for giant bug battles with the voxelated spinoff, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers. It will come out ahead of its mainline counterpart and we finally have a release date for the action. EDF: World Brothers is launching in May 2021.

D3Publisher revealed the release date of Earth Defense Force: World Brothers in a fresh new trailer on the Earth Defense Force YouTube on April 1, 2021. Slated for a North American launch on May 27, 2021, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers will bring its action to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. A little sillier than even the usual EDF antics, World Brothers is a celebration of Earth Defense Force history featuring various monsters and over 100 characters from across the franchise for play. You’ll also be able to play solo, local, or online co-op with other players.

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers has looked like an interesting spinoff ever since it was first revealed to be heading west back in June 2020. With a voxelated take on most of the usual EDF aesthetic, enemies get chipped apart into little cubes as you lay into them with the game's weapons. Likewise, environments are pretty destructible as you and your alien foes wage battle throughout towering cities and terrain made of voxels as well. It looks quite lighthearted, but it also appears to play just like the EDF that fans have come to love.

With the May 27 launch date set for Earth Defense Force: World Brothers on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, stay tuned for any further details and information leading up to the release, as well as new details on the upcoming Earth Defense Force 6, right here at Shacknews.