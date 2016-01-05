New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: WayForward

Like a hurricane: A DuckTales timeline

Yesterday, it was announced that Disney would reboot the beloved 80s animated series DuckTales for Disney XD in 2017. To commemorate this news, Shacknews is taking a look back at DuckTales' video game history, from the 1989 NES classic all the way to some of Scrooge's memorable cameos.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola