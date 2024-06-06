Clock Tower: Rewind gets fall 2024 release window WayForward shared a fresh look at Clock Tower: Rewind during the Guerrilla Collective 2024 Showcase, including a narrowing release window for the game.

One of the more exciting things going on at WayForward these days is the remaster of classic horror title Clock Tower. WayForward has been sprucing up the game with help from the original developers and Clock Tower: Rewind is shaping up to introduce a whole new audience to one of the formative titles of the survival horror genre. This week, it made a new appearance on the Guerrilla Collective 2024 showcase and with it came a new release window for the game.

The Guerrilla Collective 2024 Showcase took place today, kicking off the festivities of Summer Game Fest 2024 weekend, and with it came the latest look at Clock Tower: Rewind. During the trailer, we learned that Clock Tower: Rewind is set to arrive sometime in fall 2024. We also got to see how WayForward is working to preserve the original horror, letting us play through the game as it was on SNES, complete with numerous quality-of-life gameplay additions to make it all the more fun. It also includes a new main theme, new 2D comics that tell the story between cutscenes, and more improvements such as restored and completed cut content from the original.

Clock Tower: Rewind was first revealed by WayForward in July 2023. The original game came out in 1995 and was an innovation in horror gaming. It was one of the first times in a horror-themed game where players took on the role of a relatively helpless character. Fighting wasn’t an option. Instead, you run, hide, and make use of traps and scenery to outrun a psychotic killer. It was also one of the first times in a horror game where the endings would change based on how you proceeded through the game and the people you saved along the way.

With a fall 2024 release window set for Clock Tower: Rewind, stay tuned for more details as they drop later this year, including a concrete release date. Be sure to follow the rest of our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage throughout the weekend as well.