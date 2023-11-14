WayForward revives Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution for Nintendo Switch Originally an unreleased GBA game, WayForward re-assembled the developers to bring Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution to the Switch.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution was supposed to be the sixth game in the Shantae series, meant to come out on the Game Boy Advance, but it WayForward didn’t have a publisher at the time and the game was canceled in 2004. Now, WayForward has unearthed the game and intends to release it in full form on Nintendo Switch. Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will be coming out on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2024.

WayForward kicked off the November 2023 Nintendo Indie World Showcase on November 14, 2023. Originally developed back in 2002, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution was meant to be another awesome chapter in the beloved genie-centered metroidvania action-platformer series. However, at the time, WayForward wasn’t able to find a publisher for the game, and so it ended up canceled in 2004. The WayForward leads claim that they were able to re-assemble the original development team and reboot development this year, and now the game will come out on Nintendo Switch in 2024.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution brings the game back into development on the Nintendo Switch after it was canceled in 2004.

Source: Nintendo

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution looks like it will be the kind of fun and shenanigans we’ve seen out of the series since the get-go. Players will explore a vibrant world amassing and expanding Shantae’s genie powers and other abilities with the help of her friends. You’ll do battle against big bosses and the dastardly pirate Risky Boots, and eventually discover the Tremor Engine, allowing Shantae to rotate the land above to open new paths and adventures.

With Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution set to come to Nintendo Switch in 2024, stay tuned for more updates on the game, including a concrete release date.