Watch the November 14 Nintendo Indie World Showcase livestream here

Take a look at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase stream to see what indie games are coming to Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo
It’s time to get excited because today is the Nintendo Indie World Showcase livestream. This livestream will be dedicated to independent developers that are creating games and releasing them on the Nintendo Switch. Tune in to the livestream below to see what is coming to the Switch this year and next.

Nintendo Indie World Showcase livestream – November 14

The Nintendo Indie World Showcase is scheduled to begin on November 14, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. According to the messaging by Nintendo, the duration of the livestream is 20 minutes, during which viewers can expect new announcements and updates.

The last Nintendo Indie World Showcase was back in April 2023. During that showcase, viewers got to see a whole heap of titles including previously unseen games and updates on previously announced projects. The show included the likes of Mineko’s Night Market, PlateUp!, Rift of the NecroDancer, Animal Well, Blasphemous 2, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, and much more.

While we don’t know what will be revealed during the November 14 Nintendo Indie World Showcase, it’s safe to say we will not be hearing information relating to large, first-party titles (like Metroid Prime 4). As always, there’s the hope that we’ll hear more about Hollow Knight: Silksong. Maybe that’s just wishful thinking.

No matter what’s announced during today’s Indie World Showcase, you’ll be certain to hear about it right here on Shacknews. Look over our Nintendo topic page for more information on the livestream as well as a look at other Nintendo-related news, like how the company has performed this last quarter.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

