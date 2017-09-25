MultiVersus Season 2.1 patch notes adds Marvin the Martian
The 2.1 patch notes for MultiVersus include details about new playable character Marvin the Martian plus minor bug fixes for other characters.
GeForce Giveaways just got a hell of a lot more Orc-y.
Was anyone playing it anymore?
New characters, rewards and currency included.
Rockstead Studios has revealed its roadmap for Batman: Arkham Knight DLC, which shows the studio plans on releasing content until the end of the year.
Techland has released a co-op demo for Dying Light on Xbox One and PC with a PlayStation 4 release coming later today.
A new interactive trailer for WBIE's Mad Max allows viewers to decide what route Max takes in a number of scenarios.
Warner Bros Interactive has announced three games as part of Lego's new "Legends of Chima" line, including an iOS game, a 3DS and Vita game, and an online PC game.
Warner Bros. Interactive discusses its secrets to recent success, and teases a number of new titles for next year, including another game starring a DC superhero.