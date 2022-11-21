MultiVersus Season 2.1 patch notes adds Marvin the Martian The 2.1 patch notes for MultiVersus include details about new playable character Marvin the Martian plus minor bug fixes for other characters.

The Season 2.1 patch notes for MultiVersus were shared today, and included are details about the game’s newest playable character, Marvin the Martian. According to the patch notes, Marvin is an Assassin type character that can be unlocked either with 3,000 Gold, 1 Character Ticket, or 700 Gleamium. Additionally, a Rare Skin (Commander X2) is available for Marvin and purchasable in the Shop for 800 Gleamium.

Outside of the addition of Marvin the Martian, the Season 2.1 patch is on the lighter side with only minor changes and fixes. The team notes that in a future patch, they’ll be looking at “bug fixes and larger combat system changes.” Among the fixes in the Season 2.1 patch are PS4 disconnect crashes for Reindog and a fix for an issue where Spectator caused lag for players being spectated.

Curious what other characters are getting adjusted? Below, you can review the full Season 2.1 patch notes for MultiVersus.

General

While there are only minor changes/fixes this patch. In a future patch, we’re looking at bug fixes and larger combat system changes.

Bug Fix: Reindog disconnect crash on PS4 consoles.

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where the Spectator could cause lag for players being spectated.

Character Updates

Arya

Bug Fix: Betrayal signature perk enraged buff will apply 3x weakened stacks as outlined in the previous patch notes

Batman

Bug Fix: Batman’s hurtboxes while gliding are better aligned with the z-axis

Bug Fix: Bouncerang signature perk weakened stacks fixed to 3x as outlined in the previous patch notes

Bugs

Grounded Side Special Allies enraged by side special will apply 3x stacks of weakened down from 5x Change also applies to the projectile spawned by the Lingering Love signature perk



Finn

Bug Fix (Fern Skin): BMO VO lines added to BMO summon.

Grounded Side Special: Knockback angle adjusted to be more vertical to prevent repeated ground bounce.

Lebron

Aerial Down Attack (No Ball) (Online only)

Pushed knockback angle to be more horizontal to help address some infinite looping combos.

Reindog

Aerial/Grounded Neutral Special Set cooldown so that it is a “Static Cooldown” and is no longer affected by cooldown reduction perks/abilities. Increased cooldown to 18 seconds from 14 seconds.



Rick

Bug Fix: Enemies with a projectile block buff and are teleported through Rick's portal will no longer have their hitstun removed upon exiting the portal.

Morty

Bug Fix (Evil Morty Skin): Fixed an issue where Evil Morty’s Victory animation would play at low framerate.

Aerial/Grounded Down Special Set cooldown so that it is a “Static Cooldown” and is no longer affected by cooldown reduction perks/abilities.



Stripe

Bug Fix (Aerial/Grounded Side Special): Fixed a bug that would cause Stripe to teleport to his last hit target.

Superman

Aerial/Grounded Neutral Special Ice breath is now limited by a resource meter. We felt this change was necessary to prevent exceedingly passive infinite-Ice-Breath camping. Note: Ice breath has higher ammo when playing online. The next patch will have offline’s ammo increased to match online.



Velma

Bug Fix (Neutral Special): Fixed an issue where “Sass” bubbles were not colliding with terrain.

Aerial Side Special: Landing cancel window pushed to later to prevent being able to instantly attack with another move.

Overall, while the patch is on the smaller side, it’s nevertheless exciting to see the addition of Marvin the Martian and fixes to characters like Reindog, Stripe, Batman, Lebron, and more.

