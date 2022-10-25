Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

MultiVersus adding Black Adam and Arcade Mode later this week

A release date and details about what Arcade Mode is and how Black Adam will play have yet to be provided.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Warner Bros. Pictures, CNN
1

On the official social media accounts for MultiVersus, it was revealed that Black Adam is being added to the game alongside an Arcade Mode sometime later this week. An exact date for when players will be able to test out Black Adam as a playable character in MultiVersus has yet to be provided.

That said, both Black Adam and Arcade Mode will likely be made available by Friday, October 28. In addition to not revealing an exact date, the MultiVersus team has yet to share what Arcade Mode will consist of exactly, along with not disclosing how Black Adam will play or what abilities he may have in the game.

Last week, a Black Adam film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hit theaters so if you’re looking for a quick way to brush up on the character, that may be something worth checking out.

In terms of other characters that may be coming to MultiVersus, datamine details shared back in September suggest that Joker may be added to the game in the future as well, and may feature voice acting from Mark Hamill.

While we wait to hear more about Black Adam and Arcade Mode in MultiVersus, we recommend brushing up on some of our previous coverage including the addition of Stripe and Halloween cosmetics as part of the Season 1.04 update for MultiVersus, and the MultiVersus datamine suggesting that Joker as voiced by Mark Hamill may be added to the game in the future.

