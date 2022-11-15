Marvin the Martian & Game of Thrones map coming to MultiVersus Season 2 Whether you're sitting in the Iron Throne or blowing it up with an Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator, there's a lot coming in MultiVersus Season 2.

Player First Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have been on a tear with MultiVersus. Ever since it came out, we’ve seen a lot of cool content coming to the game, from Rick and Morty to Stripe from the Gremlins films. That said, Season 2 is about to kick off and there’s a lot more cool content coming to the game. Notably, Marvin the Martian is joining the roster and we’re going to get a Game of Thrones stage set around the iconic Iron Throne.

Player First Games and Warner Bros. shared the details on MultiVersus Season 2 on the game’s website on November 15, 2022. Season 2 begins today and it brings all sorts of goodies with it. A new battle pass is available, with free and premium tracks, and players can check out new cosmetics such as Evil Morty, Samurai Batman, Maestro Bugs Bunny, Astronaut Velma, and more. There are also new modes like Ranked Mode to truly test yourself against the world. There’s also Silly Queue, bringing rulesets just too zany and quirky for regular play.

The Iron Throne map comes from Game of Thrones and features a wealth of GoT-themed obstacles and pitfalls.

Source: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

For those looking for more content in MultiVersus, Player First also revealed what comes next for the roster and stages. Marvin the Martian of Looney Tunes fame has been confirmed to be coming to the game later in Season 2. Also coming is a Game of Thrones stage centered around the Iron Throne, complete with its own unique obstacles and pitfalls to contend with in addition to your opponents. Both of these will be released at a later, currently unconfirmed date.

MultiVersus Season 2 is looking hot, so be sure to stay tuned to our coverage as we roll into the new season, including guides to get the most our of your gameplay.