Mortal Kombat 1's Online Stress Test confirmed that Quitalities are back Leave an online match before it's over and it will still count as a win for your opponent, plus your characters will get dishonorably destroyed.

Rage-quitters are an unfortunate part of fighting games. Odds are likely you’re going to come up against an opponent that can’t deal with losing and quits the game when it looks like an L is coming, but at least Mortal Kombat has often had a funny way of dealing with it. That extends to the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 where it has been confirmed that Quitalities have returned. Not only will a disconnecting player’s opponent win by default, but they will be treated to the disconnecting player’s characters dying in abrupt and unceremonious ways.

Quitalities were confirmed in Mortal Kombat 1 during its Online Stress Test over the weekend as players eventually ran into opponents that dropped out of matches. @PNDKetchup on Twitter shows a good look at Mortal Kombat 1’s Quitalities in action. When the disconnect happens, the game pauses for a moment, and then Ketchup’s opponent suddenly takes themselves violently out of the fight. You can see it in action just below.

10 minutes into the MK1 Stress Test and I've already had my first QUITALITY



It's good to be back? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5eypbYx7Dt — Ketchup (@PNDKetchup) June 23, 2023

Quitalities have become a bit of a staple for the Mortal Kombat franchise since the games have had online play. It doesn’t keep players from disconnecting, but the system at least seems to recognize when one player disconnects and awards a win to the remaining player. Adding salt to the wound is the fact that Kenshi (the losing player’s character) abruptly grabs his head and snaps his own neck, falling to the ground like a sack of potatoes. A bit more satisfying is that the game awards the remaining player the win either way.

With Quitalities confirmed, did you have a chance to try the Online Stress Test yourself? How are you feeling about Mortal Kombat 1? Stay tuned as we deliver more coverage leading up to the game’s launch in September 2023.